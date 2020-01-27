Global Cholera Vaccine Market Report | Projected to reach $207 million by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2025

Cholera Vaccine Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global cholera vaccine market generated $65 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $207 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample of the Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658777/sample

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection that causes rapidly dehydrating diarrheal disease, which is caused by toxigenic serogroups of the bacterium Vibrio cholera. The disease is closely associated with poverty, poor sanitation, and lack of clean drinking water. Historically, devastating outbreaks of cholera resulted in millions of cases and hundreds of thousands of deaths. Currently, cholera remains an important public health problem in many countries, occurring as an endemic disease in some regions and causing major epidemics in some low-and middle-income countries (LMICs). The vaccine is used to control cholera and is mainly recommended for travelers and the people living in cholera-affected region.

There is an increase in the demand for cholera vaccine due to lack of proper sanitation & consumption of contaminated food and growth in the awareness about cholera preventive care. In addition, development of novel approaches for new cholera vaccine further drive the market growth. However, risk of adverse effects and the time taken for the regulatory approval is projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, high growth opportunities in untapped markets are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

The global cholera vaccine market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into Dukoral, Shanchol, Vaxchora, Euvichol & Euvichol-Plus, and others. Depending on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, research & academic laboratories, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits For Cholera Vaccine Market:

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global cholera vaccine market is provided.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Inquire for Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658777/buying

Key Market Players:

Valneva SE, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (PaxVax, Inc.), Astellas Pharma, Inc., Sanofi (Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited), Eubiologics Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (Crucell), Celldex Therapeutics, Inc

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: Cholera Vaccine Market, By Product

5: Cholera Vaccine Market, By End User

6: Cholera Vaccine Market, By Region

7: Company Profiles

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer