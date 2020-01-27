Global Hypodermic Needles Market Is Booming Worldwide|Retractable Technologies, Inc. Smiths Group plc, Terumo Medical Corporation.

The global hypodermic needles market accounted for $2,396 million in 2015, and is anticipated to reach $3,842 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2022, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The global hypodermic needles market is segmented based on product type, applications, end user, and geography both in terms of both value and volume. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into safety and non-safety hypodermic needles. The safety hypodermic needles segment is further classified based on type and mode of activation. Based on type, safety hypodermic needles are divided into retractable and non-retractable needles. Based on the mode of activation, safety hypodermic needles are classified into active and passive hypodermic needles. The safety hypodermic needle holds the largest market share, owing to the technological advancements (retractable & passive needles and others), prevention of needle-stick injuries and safety mechanisms embedded in these needles. Based on the application, this market is categorized into drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. The drug delivery application was the highest revenue contributor in 2015, while the vaccination segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. The growth for this segment is due to the high birth rates and awareness regarding vaccination throughout the world.

The worldwide Hypodermic Needles market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Hypodermic Needles market include:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Catalent, Inc.

Connecticut Hypodermics, Inc.

EXELINT International Co.

MedPro Safety Products, Inc.

Medtronic plc,

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Smiths Group plc,

Terumo Medical Corporation.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hypodermic needles market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market for the period of 2014-2022 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product type assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

Key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Safety Hypodermic Needles, by Type

Retractable

Non-retractable

Safety Hypodermic Needles, by Mode of Activation

Active Hypodermic Needles

Passive Hypodermic Needles

Non-Safety Hypodermic Needles

By Application

Drug Delivery

Vaccination

Blood Specimen Collection

By End User

Hospitals

Diabetic Patients

Family Practices

Psychiatrics

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Colombia

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

