Highly Demanded Manual Wheelchair Market Report Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2018 to 2025

Manual Wheelchair Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

A manual wheelchair is a manually operated wheeled mobility device. It is used by an individual for whom walking is difficult or impossible due to physiological or physical illness, injury, or disability. The selection of manual wheelchair is purely decided according to the needs and mobility level of the user.

Wheelchair is best decided when the user who will be operating the chair evaluates individual needs, including lifestyle activities, the amount of time the chair is expected to be used on a daily basis, and the situation and criteria of their condition. The design of every wheelchair supports medical condition and application of disabled person. Increase in geriatric population is one of the primary factors that fuels the growth of the wheelchair market in the coming years.

Life expectancy of individuals has increased in recent times and they prefer to engage themselves in more active and youthful activities. For instance, elderly people are also spending their time in activities such as skiing or windsurfing. With an increased interest in challenging and youthful activities, spinal cord injuries are expected to increase. Damage to the spinal cord can impact sensory, motor, and reflex capabilities. After an injury, a manual wheelchair is the most important device for mobility. In addition, increase in automotive and sporting accidents will also cause an increase in spinal cord injuries; thus, driving the growth of the manual wheelchair market.

Other factors that strengthen the growth of this market include growth in technological advancements, favorable reimbursement policies, and increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure by the government and private sector, are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the developed and developing countries. However, inclination of consumer toward electric and automated wheelchairs hinder the growth of the manual wheelchair market. Recent advancements in material and engineering design of manual wheelchair are expected to drive the growth of the wheelchair market during the forecast period.

The global manual wheelchair market is segmented based on category, design & function, end user, and region. Based on category, it is bifurcated into adult and pediatric. Based on design & function, it is classified into basic wheelchair, sports wheelchairs, bariatric wheelchairs, standing wheelchair, and others. Based on end user, the market is classified into homecare, institution, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Key Players:

Etac AB, Gf Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd., Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare), Medline Industries, Inc., Meyra Group, NOVA Medical Products, Panthera AB, and Sunrise Medical (US) LLC.

Key Benefits for Manual Wheelchair Market:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the manual wheelchair market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global manual wheelchair market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: Manual Wheelchair Market, By Category

5: Global Manual Wheelchair Market, By Desgin & Function

6: Global Manual Wheelchair Market, By End User

7: Global Manual Wheelchair Market, By Region

8: Company Profiles

