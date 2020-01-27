How Trailer Terminal Tractor Market is Trending in Key Regions to Reach at Next Level in Coming Years?

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Trailer Terminal Tractor Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Autocar, LLC (United States), Cargotec (Kalmar) (Finland), Capacity Trucks (United States), Terberg Group (Netherlands), Hoist Liftruck Manufacturing, LLC (United States), Konecranes (Finland), MAFI Transport Systeme GmbH (Germany) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

The trailer terminal tractor is a semi-tractor, which is used to move semi-trailers within a cargo yard, warehouse facility or intermodal facility. It has a single person cab, short wheelbase and low power diesel or alternative fuel engine. It is easy to maintain and has a low operating cost.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Trailer Terminal Tractor market by Type (By Fuel {Gasoline/Diesel, HEV and BEV}, By Technology {Manual, Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous} and By Tonnage {Below 50 Tons, Between 50-100 Tons and Above 100 Tons}), by Application (Ports, Distribution and Logistics Centers, Manufacturing Facilities, Industrial Sites and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market

Key Vendors:

Autocar, LLC (United States), Cargotec (Kalmar) (Finland), Capacity Trucks (United States), Terberg Group (Netherlands), Hoist Liftruck Manufacturing, LLC (United States), Konecranes (Finland), MAFI Transport Systeme GmbH (Germany), MOL CY (Belgium), Orange EV (United States) and Sinotruk (China)

In the last few years, Global market of Trailer Terminal Tractor developed rapidly. Major factors driving the market are Fast Turnaround Time.

On the basis of product type, the Trailer Terminal Tractor market is segmented by By Fuel {Gasoline/Diesel, HEV and BEV}, By Technology {Manual, Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous} and By Tonnage {Below 50 Tons, Between 50-100 Tons and Above 100 Tons}.

On the basis of applications, the Trailer Terminal Tractor market is segmented by Ports, Distribution and Logistics Centers, Manufacturing Facilities, Industrial Sites and Others.

Recent Industry Highlights:

On 02th May 2018, Kalmar, a part of Cargotec, introduced fully electric Kalmar Ottawa T2 Terminal Tractor to help customers cut emission and improve productivity. It is designed for trailer-handling operations in dispersed warehouses, container terminals and other applications where short-distance highway travel is required..

Some of the other players that are also part of study are BYD Auto (China). The Global Trailer Terminal Tractor market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of United States companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Trailer Terminal Tractor market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Trailer Terminal Tractor market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment> by targeting key target audience that includes Ports, Industrial Sites, Distribution and Logistics Centres, Heavy Industry, Food and Beverages and Oil and Gas.

This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, Annual reports, press releases etc.

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2190728-global-trailer-terminal-tractor-market-2

