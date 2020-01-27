Key Factors behind Smart Agriculture Tools Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years
Definition:
Smart agriculture tool is a tool which helps a farmer to access the farm from hand tool and power tools to tractor and have countless kinds of farm implement. There are various smart agriculture tools used in farming which results in improving farm efficiency and helps farmers to maximise their crop yield.
Major Key Players in This Report Include,
Deere & Company (United States),AGCO (United States),AgJunction (United States),Raven Industries (United States),AG Leader Technology (United States),DeLaval (Sweden),GEA Group (Germany),Precision Planting (United States),SST Development Group (United States),Teejet Technologies (United States),Topcon Positioning Systems (United States),DICKEY-john Corporation (United States),CropMetrics (United States),Agribotix (United States),The Climate Corporation (United States),ec2ce (Spain),Descartes Labs (United States)
Market Drivers:
Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) By Farmers and Growers
Growing Demand for Agricultural Production Owing to Increasing Population
Governmentsâ€™ Support to Adopt Modern Agricultural Techniques
Market Trends:
Technology Advancement In Agriculture Tool
Market Restraints:
High Cost, Limited Technical Knowledge and Skills of Farmers
Market Challenges:
Lack of Standardization in the Smart Agriculture Industry
This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market research report include SWOT analysis.
The Global Smart Agriculture Tools segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
by Application (Automated Machinery Guidance Control, Obstacle Detection, Tractor Collision, Machinery Safety and Monitoring, Variable Rate Technology, Premises Surveillance), Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse), Component (Hardware {Sensor Monitoring System, Smart Detection System, GPS Enabled Ranging Systems and Drones}, Software, Services{Climate Information Services, Supply Chain Management Services, System Integration and Maintenance and Consulting})
The regional analysis of Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Agriculture Tools market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Agriculture Tools Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Agriculture Tools
Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Agriculture Tools Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Agriculture Tools market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
Smart Agriculture Tools Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.
Key questions answered
- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Smart Agriculture Tools market?
- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Smart Agriculture Tools market?
- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Smart Agriculture Tools market?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
