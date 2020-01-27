Land Mobile Radio Equipment Market Trends Analysis 2019-2028
The global Land Mobile Radio Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Land Mobile Radio Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Land Mobile Radio Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Land Mobile Radio Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Land Mobile Radio Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Sepura
Motorola
Harris
Jvckenwood
Thales
Raytheon
RELM Wireless
Hytera Communications
Tait Radio Communications
Simoco
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Technology
Analog
Digital
By Frequency
25-174 (VHF)
200-512 (UHF)
700 MHZ & Above
Segment by Application
Transportation
Utility
Mining
Military and Defense
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Land Mobile Radio Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Land Mobile Radio Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
