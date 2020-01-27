Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2017-2022

The global liquid biopsy market accounted for $634 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $3,805 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 28.9% from 2017 to 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The surge in the prevalence of cancer, advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, rise in awareness about minimally invasive procedures, and favorable government initiatives supplement the market growth. However, alternatives to liquid biopsies and unclear reimbursement & regulation scenarios impede the growth. Furthermore, the increase in pre-screening programs for cancer detection provides a lucrative opportunity for the market players.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Biocept, Inc.

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Myriad Genetics

Janssen Diagnostics, LLC.

Trovagene Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

GRAIL

MDX Health SA

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global liquid biopsy market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on cancer types assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Liquid Biopsy Market Key Segments:

By Product & Service

Reagents

Instruments

Services

By Cancer Type

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Other Cancers

By Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells

Extracellular Vesicles

Circulating Tumor DNA [CtDNA]

Other Biomarkers

By End User

Hospitals & Laboratories

Government & Academic Research Centers

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

