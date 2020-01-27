LPG Tanker Market to Witness Remarkable Growth of CAGR 5.2% Covering Key Players EXMAR, Dorian LPG Ltd., Dorian Hellas

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global LPG Tanker Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as EXMAR, (India), Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (India), Dorian LPG Ltd. (United States), Dorian Hellas (Greece), Navigator Holdings Ltd. (United Kingdom), Pertamina (Indonesia) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2190623-global-lpg-tanker-market-3

Summary:

Industry Background:

LPG tanker is defined as the gas tanker ship, which is particularly designed for transporting liquefied petroleum gas in bulk. It has the capacity of more than 110000m3 and an average overall length approximately 120 m. Increasing LPG trade across various countries, strong growth of shale gas production, growing demand for LPG gas for residential purpose for cooking and heating applications are likely to be a prime driver for the global LPG Tanker market. The market for LPG Tankers is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5.2% during the forecast period.This growth is primarily driven by Rising Demand for Natural Gas Is Driven By Various Industries Such As Fertilizers and Petrochemical and Increasing Adoption and a Feedstock in Petrochemical Plants.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Rise in LPG Fleet Consolidation. Major Manufacturers, such as EXMAR, (India), Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (India), Dorian LPG Ltd. (United States), Dorian Hellas (Greece), Navigator Holdings Ltd. (United Kingdom), Pertamina (Indonesia), DSME (South Korea), Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

In June 2019, the LPG tankers have got authorized by the United States catch fire off Crimea. In addition, it also involved in a ship-to-ship transfer, which is outside the Kerch Strait

According to HTF research team, the Global LPG Tanker market will experience significant growth during the forecast period due to potential opportunities lying in the market such as. Some of the important driving forces are “Rising Demand for Natural Gas Is Driven By Various Industries Such As Fertilizers and Petrochemical and Increasing Adoption and a Feedstock in Petrochemical Plants”.

LPG tanker is defined as the gas tanker ship, which is particularly designed for transporting liquefied petroleum gas in bulk. It has the capacity of more than 110000m3 and an average overall length approximately 120 m. Increasing LPG trade across various countries, strong growth of shale gas production, growing demand for LPG gas for residential purpose for cooking and heating applications are likely to be a prime driver for the global LPG Tanker market. The market for LPG Tankers is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5.2% during the forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global LPG Tanker market , by Application (Residential Use, Commercial Use and Other) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market

Place a Purchase Order For Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2190623

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Natural Gas Is Driven By Various Industries Such As Fertilizers and Petrochemical

Increasing Adoption and a Feedstock in Petrochemical Plants

Market Trend:

Rise in LPG Fleet Consolidation

Upsurge in Adoption of IOT for LPG Fleet Management

Development of Efficient LPG Tankers

Restraints:

Stringent Safety Regulation Regarding Tanker

Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China and others

Challenges:

Issue related to Fluctuations in oil and gas prices

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Manufacturers landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

Customization of the Report:

The Study can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2190623-global-lpg-tanker-market-3

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global LPG Tanker Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global LPG Tanker Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global LPG Tanker Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global LPG Tanker Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global LPG Tanker Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global LPG Tanker Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2190623-global-lpg-tanker-market-3

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual Chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer