Luxury Apparels Market 2017, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The global luxury apparels market is expected to reach $81.23 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The rise in disposable income has elevated the consumer lifestyle and shifted their preference towards premium products. Moreover, the escalation in online and web purchasing is likely to supplement the luxury apparel market growth. However, currency depreciation increased prices of raw materials, and economic turbulence in some developed countries could hamper the luxury apparel market growth.

The worldwide Luxury Apparels market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Luxury Apparels market include:

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Christian Dior

Michael Kors

Coach, Inc.

Gianni Versace S.P.A.

Giorgio Armani S.P.A.

Nike, Inc.

Hermes International, Inc.

Tommy Hilfiger USA Inc.

Burberry Group, Inc.

Major segments covered in the Luxury Apparels Market report include:

BY MATERIAL

Cotton

Silk

Leather

Denim

BY GENDER

Male

Female

BY MODE OF SALE

Offline

Online

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global luxury apparels market to identify the potential investment pockets.

It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the overall market potential and gain a stronger market foothold.

Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

Quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



