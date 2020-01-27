Mammography Systems Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2022

The global mammography systems market generated $1,534 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $2,648 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.0% during the study period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Mammography Systems market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27023

Growth Factors and Restraints

In terms of volume, the global mammography systems market was 6,316 units in 2015 and is anticipated to reach 12,688 units by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.5%. This market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in the incidence of breast cancer, rise in the geriatric population, and proactive initiatives by healthcare organizations to raise awareness about early detection of breast cancer. In addition, better reimbursement insurance policies, increased government funding for breast cancer research, and technological advancements, such as the breast tomosynthesis, which helps in easy detection of breast cancer in women with dense breast tissues fuel the demand for mammography systems. However, radiation exposure risks and generation of false positive or negative hamper the market growth.

The worldwide Mammography Systems market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Mammography Systems market include:

Analogic Corporation

Carestream Health

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Hologic, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

PLANMED OY

Siemens AG

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global mammography systems market.

Comprehensive analysis of geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in the global market.

This study provides the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict market growth is provided in the report.

Region- and country-wise mammography systems market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report to understand the regional trends and dynamics.

Mammography Systems Market key Segments

By Type

Analog Mammography Systems

Digital Mammography Systems

Computed Radiography Systems

Digital Radiography Systems

Breast Tomosynthesis Systems

By Technology

2D Mammography

3D Mammography

Combined 2D and 3D Mammography

By End-user

Inpatient Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27023

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer