Mammography Systems Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2022
The global mammography systems market generated $1,534 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $2,648 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.0% during the study period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Growth Factors and Restraints
In terms of volume, the global mammography systems market was 6,316 units in 2015 and is anticipated to reach 12,688 units by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.5%. This market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in the incidence of breast cancer, rise in the geriatric population, and proactive initiatives by healthcare organizations to raise awareness about early detection of breast cancer. In addition, better reimbursement insurance policies, increased government funding for breast cancer research, and technological advancements, such as the breast tomosynthesis, which helps in easy detection of breast cancer in women with dense breast tissues fuel the demand for mammography systems. However, radiation exposure risks and generation of false positive or negative hamper the market growth.
The worldwide Mammography Systems market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.
Major players operating in the Mammography Systems market include:
Analogic Corporation
Carestream Health
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
General Electric Company
Hologic, Inc.
Konica Minolta, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
PLANMED OY
Siemens AG
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Mammography Systems Market key Segments
By Type
Analog Mammography Systems
Digital Mammography Systems
Computed Radiography Systems
Digital Radiography Systems
Breast Tomosynthesis Systems
By Technology
2D Mammography
3D Mammography
Combined 2D and 3D Mammography
By End-user
Inpatient Settings
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
