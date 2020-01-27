Military Vetronics Market is Thriving Worldwide Key Players Saab AB, Thales Group,BAE Systems

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Military Vetronics Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Saab AB (Sweden), Thales Group (France), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Harris Corporation (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Vetronics refer to vehicle electronics, which enable military units to integrate various systems such as communication, command, and to control vehicle electronic warfare system, navigation system, vehicle protection systems, and surveillance system to streamline activities such as communication, navigation, surveillance, and vehicle health management. These systems are vital in refining the effectiveness of land vehicles and their role in integrated network-centric warfare operations. The market study is being classified by Type (Control and Data Distribution Systems, Display Systems, Power Systems, Vehicle Management Systems and Others (Navigation System, Communication System)), by Application (Light Protected Vehicles, Amphibious Armored Vehicles, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected, Armored Personnel Carriers and Others (Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Main Battle Tank)) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The prominent players in the Military Vetronics are Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Saab AB (Sweden), Thales Group (France), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Harris Corporation (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (United States), Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (United Kingdom), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Elbit Systems (Israel), Rheinmetall Defence (Germany) and TE Connectivity (Switzerland).

Market Drivers:

Increased Demand for Enhanced Vetronics

Emergence of Wireless Communication Technology

Growing Demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Market Trend:

Increasing Breaching Incidences at Borders

Growing Need for Technologically Enhanced Military Land Vehicles

Restraints:

High Cost of Vetronics Products

Opportunities:

Increasing Investment in Procuring Advanced Technology-Equipped Vetronics Systems and Increasing Modernization of Military Vetronics

The Global Military Vetronics market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of United States companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.

