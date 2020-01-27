Molded Plastics Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

Global molded plastics market was valued at $529,845 million in 2016, and is expected to garner $690,158 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2023, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Molded Plastics market report @ reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31702

Growth Factors and Restraints

The packaging segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, owing to an increase in the adoption of molded plastics for packaging industrial and consumer goods. Polyethylene is primarily used in packaging materials to increase the shelf life and durability of products, owing to its high ductility, tensile strength, and impact resistance. High tensile strength and better design flexibility have increased its adoption in manufacturing various automotive components. Polypropylene was the leading product segment in 2016, due to its widespread applications in the packaging and automotive industry. In the automotive industry, molded polyethylene is used in the automotive dashboard, bumpers, grills, bottle caps, music systems, wire spools, storage containers, one-piece chairs, seat panels, mechanical parts, and other components. Injection molding technology is the most popular technology used for producing molded plastics. This segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2016. It uses automated processes to reduce manufacturing cost. It reduces waste production during the manufacturing process. Low production waste, faster production processes, and the ability of mass production are expected to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Rapid consumption of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, and others has led to higher consumption of molded plastics in the packaging industry. Thus, growth in the packaging industry is one of the major factors driving the global molded plastics market. The implementation of fuel economy regulations towards achieving 2025 Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards to reduce CO2 emissions have enforced automotive manufacturers to focus on developing lightweight materials such as molded plastics. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2015, the registration of electric cars increased by 70% in 2015, with sales staggering at 550,000 vehicles. Thus, growth in the automotive industry is expected to drive the molded plastics market. Rapid economic growth and rise in disposable income have led to increased consumption of consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, computers, and TVs in the emerging economies such as India and China. The consumer electronics industry is expected to grow, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to drive the demand for molded plastics, as the majority of these products are made of molded plastics. Volatile prices of raw materials such as ethylene and propylene are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The worldwide Molded Plastics market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

The major players profiled in this study include:

BASF SE

Chevron Philips Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

INEOS Group AG

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Reliance Industries Limited

SABIC

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global molded plastic market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of molded plastics used in the industry and their applications.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players in the market have been profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Low Density Polyethylene

High Density Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Engineering Plastics

By Technology

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Extrusion

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Africa

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31702

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer