Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Projected to Grow at an Impressive CAGR Of XX% Between 2014 – 2020

The comprehensive report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market during the forecast period 2014 – 2020.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2014 – 2020. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The presented study addresses the following queries related to the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market:

Why is the demand for product 1 expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period 2014 – 2020?

How will progress in technology influence the growth of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market in the upcoming years?

Which region is likely to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for market players?

What are the recent trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market in the near future?

Which market players are expected to have a strong global presence in the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market?

The presented market report dives deep into understanding the business strategies adopted by leading market players in the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market. Further, the SWOT analysis for leading market players is enclosed in the report along with the revenue share, pricing analysis, and product overview of each company.

The extensive study on the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market pinpoints the different factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market in each region.

Decisive Information Enclosed in the report:

The scenario of the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market in different regions

Current market trends influencing the growth of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market

Factors expected to hinder the growth of the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market

Micro and macro-economic factors shaping the growth of the market in different regions

Key strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market

key players in the OHV telematics market includeCaterpillar Inc., Daimler AG, General Motors Co., Omnitracs, MiX Telematics, Telogis, Verizon, Masternaut, AB Volvo, and TomTom. Participants in this market follow the strategy of acquisitions andmergers to enhance their market share and customer base. Moreover, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)dealing in heavy equipment are going into strategic partnerships with aftermarket vendors to develop advanced solutions. For example, Telogis signed an agreement with Manitowoc Company Inc.in 2013to develop OHV solutions. OEMs do not have sufficient database infrastructure and face difficulty in providing solutions for mixed fleets. Partnering with aftermarket vendors helps OEMs to overcome this shortcoming. OEMs such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, and John Deere work with aftermarket suppliers such as Navman Wireless and industry bodies to develop standard APIs for taking care of data such as vehicle identification, location, and hours of use. Rental fleet companies are now working towards standardisation of more advanced data feeds such as geo-fencing, immobilisation, safety devices and alerts.

Caterpillar and Trimble have developed a brand agnostic fleet management and site productivity solutions platform designed for contractors with mixed equipment fleets. The two companies are working on telematics via a joint venture company.

The Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP) and Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) have begun to standardise OHV telematics and provide necessary training to the potential OHV telematics customers. The challenge to install telematics for mixed fleets is expected to be addressed as original equipment manufacturers have started partnering with thirdparty vendors.

There have been many initiatives from AEMP and AEM to standardise and educate customers on the benefits of telematics yet the government regulations regarding safety and security are lacking in their intensity. Growth in the global market is further inhibited because heavy equipment fleet owners prefer basic telematics service due to the high cost associated with high end telematics.

Currently, OHV telematics is in its nascent stage due to limited awareness of the technology. However, globally, governments have been promoting the use of telematics in OHVs, and consumers have begun slowly to understand the importance of having telematics in their OHVs. Due to this, the global OHV telematics market is expected to expand. Mining, construction and industrial sector segments are expected to play an important role in the overall development of this industry.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.It also contains projections usinga suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications. The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.

Report highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

