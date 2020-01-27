Orphan Drugs Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global orphan drugs market accounted for $106 billion in 2015, and is anticipated to reach $169 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2022, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Orphan Drugs market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27022

Growth Factors and Restraints

Conducive government regulations and market exclusivity for orphan drugs drives the global orphan drugs market. In addition, surge in the prevalence of rare diseases and rise in investment in research, drug development, and innovation supplement the market growth. However, a limited patient pool for clinical trials & product marketing and high treatment costs per patient impede the market growth. Furthermore, growth in novel indications for known orphan drugs and untapped emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The orphan drugs market is segmented based on disease type, indication, and geography. Based on disease type, the market is divided into oncologic diseases, metabolic diseases, hematologic and immunologic diseases, infectious diseases, neurologic diseases, and other rare diseases. In the orphan drugs disease type segment, oncologic diseases occupied a dominant share in 2015, and the segment is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the array of different forms of rare cancers, such as leukemia, myeloma, angiosarcoma, and others prevalent in the patient population.

The worldwide Orphan Drugs market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

AbbVie Inc.

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global orphan drugs market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2014 to 2022 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on indications assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

Key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Disease Type

Oncologic Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Neurologic Diseases

Other Rare Diseases

By Indication

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Cystic Fibrosis

Glioma

Pancreatic Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Multiple Myeloma

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Graft vs Host Disease

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27022

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer