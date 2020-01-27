Orphan Drugs Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019
The global orphan drugs market accounted for $106 billion in 2015, and is anticipated to reach $169 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2022, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Request a Sample copy of Orphan Drugs market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27022
Growth Factors and Restraints
Conducive government regulations and market exclusivity for orphan drugs drives the global orphan drugs market. In addition, surge in the prevalence of rare diseases and rise in investment in research, drug development, and innovation supplement the market growth. However, a limited patient pool for clinical trials & product marketing and high treatment costs per patient impede the market growth. Furthermore, growth in novel indications for known orphan drugs and untapped emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.
The orphan drugs market is segmented based on disease type, indication, and geography. Based on disease type, the market is divided into oncologic diseases, metabolic diseases, hematologic and immunologic diseases, infectious diseases, neurologic diseases, and other rare diseases. In the orphan drugs disease type segment, oncologic diseases occupied a dominant share in 2015, and the segment is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the array of different forms of rare cancers, such as leukemia, myeloma, angiosarcoma, and others prevalent in the patient population.
The worldwide Orphan Drugs market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
AbbVie Inc.
Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Celgene Corporation
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Johnson & Johnson.
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi
KEY MARKET BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global orphan drugs market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2014 to 2022 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the market based on indications assists in understanding the trends in the industry.
Key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Disease Type
Oncologic Diseases
Metabolic Diseases
Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases
Infectious Diseases
Neurologic Diseases
Other Rare Diseases
By Indication
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Cystic Fibrosis
Glioma
Pancreatic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Multiple Myeloma
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Graft vs Host Disease
Renal Cell Carcinoma
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27022
Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:
- Market Overview & Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Market Share Analysis
- PORTERS Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Value-chain Analysis
Why purchase this report
- The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends
- Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets
- Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players
- Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market
- Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market
Get in Touch with Us:
Jyoti
Email: [email protected]
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/
This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer