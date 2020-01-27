Packaging and Protective Packaging Market 2017, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023
The global packaging and protective packaging market was valued at $757 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,014 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. , according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Growth Factors and Restraints
In 2016, paper & paperboard packaging accounted for the highest share in the global packaging and protective packaging market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the manufacturing sector in Asia-Pacific is expected to significantly contribute to market growth. The rapid growth of food and electronics industries, and a booming e-commerce sector, specifically in China and India, are expected to further propel this market growth.
The worldwide Packaging and Protective Packaging market research report provide a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.
The major players profiled in this study include:
Smurfit KAPPA Group PLC
Rocktenn Company
Sealed Air Corporation
Sonoco Products Company
Huhtamaki OYJ
DS Smith PLC
Pregis Corporation
Pro-Pac Packaging Limited
Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH
The DOW Chemical Company
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global packaging and protective packaging market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.
It offers qualitative and quantitative analyses for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.
An in-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of material used for packaging and protective packaging and their applications.
Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.
Key players are profiled with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Material
Paper & Paperboard
Rigid Plastics
Flexible
Metal
Glass
Others
By Function
Cushioning
Blocking & Bracing
Void-fill
Insulation
Wrapping
Others (Vibration Dampening, Moisture Protection, UV & Weather Resistance, and Fireproofing)
By Application
Food
Beverage
Healthcare
Cosmetics
Industrial
Other Consumer Goods
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
South Korea
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Africa
Middle East
South & Central America
Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:
- Market Overview & Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Market Share Analysis
- PORTERS Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Value-chain Analysis
Why purchase this report
- The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends
- Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets
- Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players
- Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market
- Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market
