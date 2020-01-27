Packaging and Protective Packaging Market 2017, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The global packaging and protective packaging market was valued at $757 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,014 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. , according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Packaging and Protective Packaging market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31701

Growth Factors and Restraints

In 2016, paper & paperboard packaging accounted for the highest share in the global packaging and protective packaging market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the manufacturing sector in Asia-Pacific is expected to significantly contribute to market growth. The rapid growth of food and electronics industries, and a booming e-commerce sector, specifically in China and India, are expected to further propel this market growth.

The worldwide Packaging and Protective Packaging market research report provide a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

The major players profiled in this study include:

Smurfit KAPPA Group PLC

Rocktenn Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki OYJ

DS Smith PLC

Pregis Corporation

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

The DOW Chemical Company

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global packaging and protective packaging market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative and quantitative analyses for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

An in-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of material used for packaging and protective packaging and their applications.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

Key players are profiled with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

Paper & Paperboard

Rigid Plastics

Flexible

Metal

Glass

Others

By Function

Cushioning

Blocking & Bracing

Void-fill

Insulation

Wrapping

Others (Vibration Dampening, Moisture Protection, UV & Weather Resistance, and Fireproofing)

By Application

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Industrial

Other Consumer Goods

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Africa

Middle East

South & Central America

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31701

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer