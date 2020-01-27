Packaging Robots Market Is Booming Worldwide|Brenton Engineering, Kuka Roboter GmbH, and Remtec Automation LLC.
The global Packaging Robots Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Growth Factors and Restraints
Increase in usage of robots to increase efficiency in packaging, need for automation in industries, and cost reduction advantages due to robotic packaging systems drive the packaging robots market growth. Further, the evolving global robot industry and growth in the e-commerce and retail sector acts as an opportunity towards the packaging robots market growth. However, high initial cost and lack of skilled labor are expected to restrain the packaging robot market.
The worldwide Packaging Robots market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.
The global packaging robot market is segmented into gripper type, application, end user, and geography. Based on the gripper type, the packaging robot market is divided into the clamp, claw, vacuum, and others. Based on the application, the market is classified into picking & placing, packing and palletizing. The packing application is further segmented into tray packing, case packing, filling, and others while palletizing includes bag palletizing, case palletizing and de-palletizing. By end user, the market is categorized into food & beverage, consumer products, logistics, pharmaceutical, and others. The food & beverage industry generated the highest revenue in 2016 owing to high adoption of robots for packing high orders. Geographically, the packaging robot industry is analyzed across regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with China accounting for the highest share.
Major players operating in the Packaging Robots market include:
ABB Limited
Krones AG
Fanuc Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Yaskawa America Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH)
Brenton Engineering
Kuka Roboter GmbH
Remtec Automation LLC.
KEY BENEFITS
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global packaging robot market to identify potential investment pockets.
It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the overall market potential and gain stronger market foothold.
Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analysis have been elucidated.
Quantitative analysis of the market for the period of 2016-2023 are highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, and strength of suppliers.
Major segments covered in the Packaging Robots Market report include:
BY GRIPPER TYPE
Clamp
Claw
Vacuum
Others
BY APPLICATION
Pick & place
Packing
Case packing
Tray packing
Filling
Others
Palletizing
Case palletizing
Bag palletizing
De-palletizing
BY END USER
Food & beverage
Pharmaceutical
Consumer products
Logistics
Others
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:
- Market Overview & Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Market Share Analysis
- PORTERS Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Value-chain Analysis
Why purchase this report
- The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends
- Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets
- Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players
- Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market
- Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market
