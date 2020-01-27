Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2017, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The global patient monitoring devices market was valued at $21,127 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $32,435 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The growth in competition has led to collaborations and product launch by key players in the patient monitoring devices market. Moreover, Nihon Kohden announced the launch of the advanced bedside monitor called BSM-3500. These monitors are designed to meet the needs of ambulatory surgery and specialty centers. BSM-3500 monitors help to provide a range of standard monitoring facilities and many critical capabilities in low acuity settings.

The worldwide Patient Monitoring Devices market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Patient Monitoring Devices market include:

Medtronic, Inc.

Biotronik

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare Ltd.

Masimo Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The global patient monitoring devices market report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends and future estimations in the market.

The market scenario is comprehensively analyzed with respect to the product and end users.

The market estimations are based on high-end analysis of the key developments.

Recent developments and key manufacturers are listed to understand the competitive market scenario.

An in-depth analysis based on geography provides an understanding of the regional market, which assists in strategic business planning.

Major segments covered in the Patient Monitoring Devices Market report include:

By Product Type

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose

Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers/Monitors

Blood Pressure

Neuromonitoring Devices

Electroencephalograph (EEG) Devices

Magnetoencephalograph (MEG) Devices

Intracranial Pressure Monitors (ICP)

Transcranial Dopplers (TCD)

Cerebral Oximeters

Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices

Implantable Loop Recorders (ILR)

Cardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices

Event Monitors

Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Ultrasound Fetal Dopplers

Internal Fetal Monitors

Electronic Fetal Monitoring devices (EFM)

Other Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Monitoring Devices

Capnographs

Anesthesia Monitors

Spirometers

Pulse Oximeters

Sleep Apnea Monitoring Devices

Multiparameter Monitoring Devices

High Acuity

Mid Acuity

Low Acuity

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Weight Monitoring Devices

Temperature Monitoring Devices

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Republic of South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

