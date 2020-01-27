Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2017, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023
The global patient monitoring devices market was valued at $21,127 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $32,435 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Growth Factors and Restraints
The growth in competition has led to collaborations and product launch by key players in the patient monitoring devices market. Moreover, Nihon Kohden announced the launch of the advanced bedside monitor called BSM-3500. These monitors are designed to meet the needs of ambulatory surgery and specialty centers. BSM-3500 monitors help to provide a range of standard monitoring facilities and many critical capabilities in low acuity settings.
The worldwide Patient Monitoring Devices market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.
Major players operating in the Patient Monitoring Devices market include:
Medtronic, Inc.
Biotronik
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
GE Healthcare Ltd.
Masimo Corporation
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Johnson and Johnson
Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.
Abbott Laboratories
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Major segments covered in the Patient Monitoring Devices Market report include:
By Product Type
Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices
Blood Glucose
Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers/Monitors
Blood Pressure
Neuromonitoring Devices
Electroencephalograph (EEG) Devices
Magnetoencephalograph (MEG) Devices
Intracranial Pressure Monitors (ICP)
Transcranial Dopplers (TCD)
Cerebral Oximeters
Cardiac Monitoring Devices
Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices
Implantable Loop Recorders (ILR)
Cardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices
Event Monitors
Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices
Ultrasound Fetal Dopplers
Internal Fetal Monitors
Electronic Fetal Monitoring devices (EFM)
Other Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices
Respiratory Monitoring Devices
Capnographs
Anesthesia Monitors
Spirometers
Pulse Oximeters
Sleep Apnea Monitoring Devices
Multiparameter Monitoring Devices
High Acuity
Mid Acuity
Low Acuity
Remote Patient Monitoring Devices
Weight Monitoring Devices
Temperature Monitoring Devices
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Home Settings
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Venezuela
Republic of South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:
- Market Overview & Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Market Share Analysis
- PORTERS Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Value-chain Analysis
