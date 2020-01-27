Petroleum Coke Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 7.6 % During the Period 2019-2025

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Petroleum Coke Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Essar Oil (India), Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Arabia), BP (United Kingdom), Chevron Corporation (United States), British Petroleum (United Kingdom), ExxonMobil (United States), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

According to AMA, the Petroleum Coke market will register a CAGR of above 7.6% by 2024. The study covers a detailed analysis segmented by key business segments i.e. by type (Fuel Grade [Shot Coke And Sponge Coke] and Calcined Coke) , by application (Aluminum & Other Metals, Cement, Storage, Steel, Power and Others) and major geographies. Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States Manufacturers will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Petroleum Coke market throughout the predicted period.

The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market. To help clients improve their revenue shares in the market, this research study provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies. Additionally, this Petroleum Coke market analysis report suggests strategies Manufacturers can follow and recommends key areas they should focus on, in order to take maximum benefits of growth opportunities.

Industries constant focus on reducing the operational cost and increased attention on core business, and need to improve scalability are expected to shape the Global Petroleum Coke market to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Fueling development in cement and power generation industry will help to boost global petroleum coke market. Petroleum coke or petcoke is the final solid substance that is derived from oil refining. Petroleum coke is available in two forms, fuel grade, and calcined grade. Rising power and cement industry in developing countries such as India, China, and Vietnam are projected to drive the petroleum coke market over the forecast period. Petroleum coke is used in various industries including power generation, construction, aluminum & other metals, and others.

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Petroleum Coke market by Type (Fuel Grade [Shot Coke And Sponge Coke] and Calcined Coke), by Application (Aluminum & Other Metals, Cement, Storage, Steel, Power and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market

Essar Oil (India)

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Arabia)

BP (United Kingdom)

Chevron Corporation (United States)

British Petroleum (United Kingdom)

ExxonMobil (United States)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (United States)

Valero Energy Corporation (United States)

Reliance Industries (India)

Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

On 5th February 2019, Ruia-owned Essar Oil UK group of companies has acquired BP’s 11.5 percent equity in United Kingdom Oil Pipeline (UKOP) and 100 percent interest in Northampton Terminal.

Market Trend:

Growing Demand Due To Increasing Application Of Needle Calcined Coke In Battery Electrodes and High Demand In Cement And Construction Industry

Restraints:

Rising Concern about High Content

Highly Unstable Fuel Costs

Opportunities:

Huge Opportunities Due To The Advancement In Technology That Increased The Oil Production

Key highlights of the Global Petroleum Coke market Study:

• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

• Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Petroleum Coke market for the next five years.

• Forecast of the Global Petroleum Coke market size and its contribution to the parent market by type, application and by country.

• Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

• Uncovering market’s competitive landscape and in-depth information on various Manufacturers

• Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth of Petroleum Coke Manufacturers

