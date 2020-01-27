pH Meters Market Demand By Water and Wastewater Treatment ,Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology .

pH meters are required to detect the alkali content in water and verify its purity. These meters are most commonly required at water purification plants to check water purity and determine whether it is suitable for drinking or not. The rising population has led to the growing demand for portable pH meters for home use. Water contamination incidences and water-related diseases have prompted people to use pH meters in their homes to confirm water purity before its usage. The pH meters market is expected to witness stupendous growth in the near future due to the rising concerns of people regarding personal health.

pH meters are used in numerous end-use applications like laboratory use, pharmaceutical use, and food science, among others. Technological advances and portable design in pH meters are some of the major reasons responsible for driving this market.

Market Segmentation

Based on Application:

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Environmental Research and Pollution Control

Food Science

Educational Laboratories

Based on Type

Bench-top pH Meters

Portable pH Meters

Continuous pH Meters

The major players dominating the market are Qingdao Tlead International Co. Ltd., Zhangzhou Eastern Intelligent Meter Co Ltd, Hangzhou Lohand Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Huge Creation Technology Ltd., Tecpel Co Ltd., Yantai Chemins Instrument Co Ltd., Suzhou Unigreen Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai Selon Scientific Instrument Co. Ltd., Contech Instruments Ltd., A & E Technology Import & Export Co. Ltd., Swastik Scientific Company, and others.