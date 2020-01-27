Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The PET market is emerging on account of its growth in demand from the electrical & electronics industry, it is durable electrical & electronic performance, thereby offering a glossy finish. Its lightweight, glass-reinforced composition exhibits dimensional stability, making it ideal for the replacement of die-cast metals and thermosets. Thus, PET UV-resistant property makes it ideal for utilization in electronic products eventually driving the market growth.

The global polyethylene terephthalate market is highly dynamic since manufacturers are focusing on replacing traditional glass packaging with polyethylene terephthalate packaging. Moreover, excellent recyclability characteristics of polyethylene terephthalate is a major factor expected to surge the market growth. Moreover, PET packaging is 100% recyclable, thus increasingly reused by manufacturers of products, that do not require virgin PET, such as carpets and raincoats, which resulted in a higher profit margin for market players. However, the fluctuating prices of crude oil and the enforcement of stringent government rules regulating the usage of PET are expected to refrain the market growth.

Key market players in the global polyethylene terephthalate market include:

RTP Company

BASF

DuPont

DSM

M&G Group

Indorama Ventures

PET Processors LLC.

Lanxess Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics

Lyondell Basell Industries N.V.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, along with estimations and dynamics through 2016-2023, which is expected to help identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

Region-wise and country-wise PET market conditions have been comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates a competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of the segmentation of the PET market within the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Beverages

Sheets & Films

Consumer Goods

Food Packaging

Others (Cosmetic Bottles and Household Products)

By End-use Industry

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Others (Material Handling and Strapping)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

UK

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

