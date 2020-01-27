Pregnancy Pillows Market: Identify What Really Matter to Consumer at Some Point?

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Pregnancy Pillows Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Leachco (United States), Today’s Mom (United States), Web Linen Inc. (United States), Naomi Home (United States), Born Free (United Kingdom), Boppy (United States), My Brest Friend (United States), Suitbo (China), Pharmedoc (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary

Scope of the Study

Pregnancy pillows help pregnant women to provide great comforting and calming effect during pregnancy. These pillows are designed in such a way that they provide the resting aide for the women in their final months of pregnancy in order to maintain the alignment of the spine while taking rest. Pregnancy pillows contain a combination of support and shape conforming memory foam so that they can reduce the pressure from the lower back while resting. They are also used after the post-delivery period to make a comfortable sleep. Pregnancy pillows are made of various kinds of fabric such as cotton, polyester, polyester and cotton blend and come in different shapes and sizes and are filled by various filling materials such as organic fillers memory foam fillings, styrofoam ball fillings, microbead fillings, hypoallergenic fillings, polyester fiber fillings, etc. An increasing number of cases for pregnancy losses due to pregnancy complications are giving rise to the market for pregnancy pillows.

The market study is being classified by Type (L-shaped Pillows, C-Shaped Pillows, U-Shaped Pillows and Other), by Application (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Online Retailers and Other) and major geographies with country level break-up.

Leachco (United States), Today’s Mom (United States), Web Linen Inc. (United States), Naomi Home (United States), Born Free (United Kingdom), Boppy (United States), My Brest Friend (United States), Suitbo (China), Pharmedoc (United States) and Mammy-village (Taiwan) are some of the key players profiled in the study.

Key Market players are involved in making the product, launching and collaboration agreements to feat maximum revenue potential in global pregnancy pillows market. Moreover, these companies are currently focusing on developed regions with minimum efforts to sell their products in other areas. For example, Leachco Company functions majorly in the U.S. with the tie-ups with major online and offline retailers with its product “Snoogle”. The company has tie-ups with more than 30 online local and national retailers and with more than 8 offline retail stores in the U.S selling its product throughout the world. Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States Vendors will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Pregnancy Pillows market throughout the predicted period.

Segment Analysis:

HTF has segmented the market of Global Pregnancy Pillows market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Pregnancy Pillows has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Material Type, the sub-segment i.e. Hypoallergenic fillings will boost the Pregnancy Pillows market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

The Rising Number of Cases for Pregnancy Losses due to Pregnancy Complications

Risk of Miscarriage Due to Wrong Sleeping Positions

Increasing Consumer Income Across Developing Nations

High Demand for Soft & Comfortable Pillows

Market Trend:

Adoption for Natural Fillings in Pregnancy Pillows

Restraints:

High Cost for Raw Materials Used Inside Pillows.

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements in Pregnancy Pillows to Provide more Comfort

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness About Pregnancy Pillows in Developing Countries

Key Target Audience

Pregnancy Pillow providers, Pregnancy Pillow manufacturers & suppliers, Research and development (R&D) companies, End- Users and Others

Customization in the Report Available:

