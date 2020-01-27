Research Study on Lutein Market Segment by Application, Size, Trend, Top Key Players, Overview and Forecast to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of Lutein Market with detailed market segmentation by form, source, production process, application and geography. The global lutein market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading lutein market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key lutein companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Allied Biotech Corporation, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen A/S, DDW The Color House, Dohler, East India Distilleries Parry Limited, Kemin Industries, OmniActive Health Technologies, Piveg, Inc., Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd and Others

Increasing demand for lutein in the food and beverage industry as a natural colorant is driving the need for lutein market. Furthermore, growth in pork, poultry, and aquaculture industries is also projected to influence the lutein market significantly in the upcoming period. Moreover, rising demand for eye healthcare supplements across the globe is expected to have a robust impact in the lutein market. Raising awareness about the medicinal applications of lutein is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants. The global lutein market is segmented on the basis of form, source, production process and application.

Lutein is known as a carotenoid vitamin. It is an antioxidant belonging to a group called carotenoids. It makes the bright yellow, red, and orange colors in fruits, vegetables, and other plants. It is found in high amounts in leafy greens and orange-yellow vegetables as well as dietary supplements. Foods that are rich in lutein include zucchini, spinach, orange pepper, corn, kale, orange juice, grapes, kiwi fruit, broccoli, and squash. Lutein is vital for maintaining eye health and decreasing the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts.

The report analyzes factors affecting lutein market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the lutein market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Lutein Market Landscape Lutein Market – Key Market Dynamics Lutein Market – Global Market Analysis Lutein Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Lutein Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Lutein Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Lutein Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Lutein Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

