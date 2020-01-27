Technological Advancements in Organic LED Market to Boost the World Market| LG Electronics Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Organic LED Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), OSRAM GmbH (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Novaled GmbH (Germany) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

The Global Organic Led market presents a comprehensive analysis of the Organic Led market by product type (Passive-Matrix (PMOLED), Active-Matrix (AMOLED), Transparent, Foldable and White), by end-user/application (Computer Monitors, Television Screens, Smartphones, Handheld Game Consoles and Others), and by geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA) along with country level break-up.

A new research document titled, “Global Organic Led Market” is released by HTF. The market study is a cautious attempt of the industry with strategic steps to the targets of business environment and the ones that are tried to have an essential impression on the progression of the Organic Led market. HTF recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Global Organic Led market: LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), OSRAM GmbH (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Novaled GmbH (Germany), Thorn Lighting Limited (United Kingdom), Konica Minolta (Japan), Corning Incorporated (United States), Duksan Hi-Metal (South Korea), Au Optronics (Taiwan), First O-Lite, Inc. (China), Fluxim AG (Switzerland), Veeco Instruments Inc. (United States) and Ritek Corporation (Taiwan).

Increasing Demand for Enhanced Picture Quality is one of the key components driving the development of this market in the following couple of years. “Development of Organic LED Devices for Use in Solid-State Lighting Applications “ adds to the investigation what growth market seeks ahead. This causes analysts to concentrate more on regional factors and regulatory and influencing factors ahead of any other approach.

One of the key patterns that will drive the development prospects for the Organic Led amid the anticipated period is the Rapid Technological Developments in OLED. The Material, such as Substrate, is boosting the Organic Led market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market.

The Organic Led market is very focused because of the nearness of many key organizations. The main Players are focusing on presenting new product/services and are constantly upgrading their existing offerings to keep pace with the overall industry.

The key target audience considered while formulating the study are as follows:

Manufacturers of Organic LEDs, Suppliers of Organic LEDs, Wholesalers, distributers and retailers of Organic LEDs, Semiconductor Industry, Electronic Industry and Governmental Bodies

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Enhanced Picture Quality

Increased Demand for Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Lighting Products

Rapid Growth in the Usage of Smartphones

Market Trend:

Development of Organic LED Devices for Use in Solid-State Lighting Applications

Increasing Focus of Organizations on Research Activities

Restraints:

OLEDs are more expensive as compared to LED and LCD products

Lack of Awareness among People about OLED

Geographic Segmentation and Analysis

This section of our report presents a realistic picture of the Global Organic Led industry. Investors and manufacturers can easily understand the inherent opportunities and challenges for their products in geographical region of interest.

The regional segmentation covered in this report are:

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

