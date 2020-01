Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market Projections Analysis 2018 – 2028

Study on the Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market

The comprehensive report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2018 – 2028. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The presented study addresses the following queries related to the Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market:

Why is the demand for product 1 expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

How will progress in technology influence the growth of the Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market in the upcoming years?

Which region is likely to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for market players?

What are the recent trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market in the near future?

Which market players are expected to have a strong global presence in the Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market?

The presented market report dives deep into understanding the business strategies adopted by leading market players in the global Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market. Further, the SWOT analysis for leading market players is enclosed in the report along with the revenue share, pricing analysis, and product overview of each company.

The extensive study on the Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market pinpoints the different factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market in each region.

Decisive Information Enclosed in the report:

The scenario of the global Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market in different regions

Current market trends influencing the growth of the Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market

Factors expected to hinder the growth of the global Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market

Micro and macro-economic factors shaping the growth of the market in different regions

Key strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market

Market Players to Push the Asia Pacific Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market

The two wheeler anti-lock braking system market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to see a relatively high rate of growth owing to concerns about the rising number of two wheeler accidents in the region and the relatively higher number of two wheeler purchases in comparison to that of four wheelers.

In addition, a number of governments in the Asia Pacific region are making the installation of two wheeler anti-lock braking systems mandatory. For instance, the Indian government has set a deadline for all two wheelers to have an anti-lock braking system installed by the end of March 2019. In a similar move Japan too has made the installation of ABS systems mandatory for all two wheelers above 125 cc starting from October 2018.

This provides original equipment manufacturers in the region a huge lucrative opportunity for growth. In addition, the requirement for retrofitting of anti-lock braking systems for existing and old two wheelers is also anticipated to significantly propel the two wheeler anti-lock braking system market for the years to come.

The lower number of two wheelers in the Americas and across Europe in comparison to the number of four wheelers in these regions are anticipated to result in a slower rate of growth for these two wheeler anti-lock braking systems markets.

On the other hand, new regulations two wheeler braking systems in the United States, to meet the United States Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard FMVSS 122, which test for dry stops, high speed stops, wet brakes, heat fade, and partial failure.

In addition, The National Transportation Safety Board made the recommendations to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for all new motorcycles built in the U.S. to have anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control, which is also anticipated to boost the market in North America.

Key Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market Players Emphasize on Technology Improvements and Geographic Expansion

Top two wheeler anti-lock braking system manufacturers such as auto component manufacturing giant Bosch make use of new technology which allow the wheel speed sensors to make detections using a non-contact measurement principle. In addition the usage of intelligent electronic combination brake systems require the rider to apply either the front or the rear brake, and automatically applies the other brake as well, to ensure greater efficiency at lower effort.

Earlier this year, Bosch had also announced its expansion of anti-lock braking systems manufacturing capabilities to India by opening a new plant in the Chakan area of Maharashtra for bikes above 125 cc.

Leading technology company Continental AG has made a huge stride forwards by becoming the first supplier to launch a radar based emergency brake assist system for motorcycles, which is expected to take the two wheeler anti-lock braking systems to the next level.

Players are also emphasizing on providing their products at lower price points to attract more consumers. For instance, Bosch has reduced the price M9 ABS System to lesser than 1000 US$.

Segmentation of the Global Two Wheeler Anti-lock Braking System Market

Two wheeler anti-lock braking systems can be categorized on the terms of number of operating channels and on the basis of the type of sales channel. On the basis of the number of operating channels, two wheeler anti-lock braking systems can be divided into one channel – one sensor, three channel – three sensor, and four channel four sensor systems. On the terms of the sales channel, two wheeler anti-lock braking systems can be divided into original equipment manufacturers and after-market sales.

This extensive report on the two wheeler anti-lock braking system market provides readers with a complete assessment at regional and global levels to find useful insights through relevant and reliable information, which has been supported ably by strong research. The report helps readers gain a greater comprehension about the competitive scenario and lucrative business opportunities for the future.

The report has a full assessment of essential factors such as:

Driving Factors – Vital influencers that create a significant impact on the market scenario.

Market Segmentation – Breakdown of key segments for an understanding of each area.

Supply and Demand

Market Value – The size of the global market

Trends and Challenges – Trending factors that impact market growth and obstacles that market players might face.

Technology – The changes in the scope of the market owing to new technologies.

Competitive Analysis – Strategic activities of key market players

In addition, the report also contains an analysis of the following geographic areas.

Western Europe two wheeler anti-lock braking system market (Germany, France Italy, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe two wheeler anti-lock braking system market (Poland, Russia)

North America two wheeler anti-lock braking system market (U.S., Canada)

South America two wheeler anti-lock braking system market (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) two wheeler anti-lock braking system market (China, India, Australia, New Zealand and ASEAN)

Japan two wheeler anti-lock braking system market

Africa and Middle East two wheeler anti-lock braking system market (S. Africa, N. Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of MEA)

The report complies first-hand data about the two wheeler anti-lock braking system market on a quality and quantity basis, obtained from prominent industry analysts and experts. Readers will find the complete study of market trends, market attractiveness, and economic factors for a better understanding of the effect each factor will have on the various regional markets and segments.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

