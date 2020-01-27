U.S. Bovine Leather Goods Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The U.S. bovine leather goods market was valued at $10,931 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $14,480 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of U.S. Bovine Leather Goods market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31698

Growth Factors and Restraints

Changing fashion trends and awareness of luxury products, innovative designs, and the growing economy of the U.S. are the key driving factors of the U.S. bovine leather goods market. Additionally, constant innovations in leather goods due to technological advancements and increased focus on designs are the key driving factors of the bovine leather goods industry.

The market is segmented based on type and usage. Based on type, the market is classified into small/fancy leather goods, medium leather goods, and heavy leather goods. Small/fancy leather goods market is further bifurcated into purse, wallets, belt, passport & key case, note case, accessories and others. Medium leather goods market is further bifurcated into leather shoes, handbags, shoulder bags, document & attache cases, and others. Heavy leather goods market is further bifurcated into saddlery, upholstery, holster, tooling & leathercraft, and automotive. The usage segment of the market are divided into general goods, footwear, automotive, and others.

Major players operating in the U.S. Bovine Leather Goods market include:

Horween Leather Company

Circa of America, LLC

Rancourt & Co. Shoecrafters

Russell Moccasin Co.

Caleres, Inc. (Allen Edmonds Corporation)

Hermes International S.A.

Jack Georges

American Saddlery Inc.

Garrett Leather Corp

Tanner Goods Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. bovine leather goods market, in terms of value, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed impact analysis of the current trends of U.S. bovine leather goods market, and future estimations is provided to target the profitable sectors.

The drivers, restraints, and opportunities are analyzed to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers and buyers in the competitive market to facilitate efficient business planning

Major segments covered in the U.S. Bovine Leather Goods Market report include:

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Small/Fancy Leather Goods

Purse

Wallet

Belt

Passport & Key Case

Note case

Accessories & Others

Medium Leather Goods

Leather Shoes

Handbags

Shoulder Bags

Document & Attache Cases

Others

Heavy Leather Goods

Saddlery

Upholstery

Holster

Tooling & Leathercraft

Others

BY USAGE

General Goods

Footwear

Automotive

Others

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31698

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION 1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits

1.3. Key Market Segmentation

1.4. Research Methodology 1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2.1. CXPerspective CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW 3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings 3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies 3.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market player positioning, 2016

3.5. Market Dynamics 3.5.1. Drivers 3.5.1.1. Growth in disposable income and living standards

3.5.1.2. Changing fashion trends

3.5.1.3. Surge in female working professionals

3.5.1.4. Growth in domestic and international tourism 3.5.2. Restraints 3.5.2.1. Counterfeit products

3.5.2.2. Increasing concerns over animal cruelty and environmental effects of leather processing 3.5.3. Opportunities 3.5.3.1. Increased in marketing initiatives about branded products CHAPTER 4 U.S. BOVINE LEATHER GOODS MARKET, BY TYPE 4.1. Overview 4.1.1. Market size and forecast 4.2. Small/fancy leather goods 4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Key Players Positioning

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.2.4. Purse 4.2.4.1. Market Size and Forecast 4.2.5. Wallet 4.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast 4.2.6. Belt 4.2.6.1. Market Size and Forecast 4.2.7. Passport & Key Case 4.2.7.1. Market Size and Forecast 4.2.8. Note case 4.2.8.1. Market Size and Forecast 4.2.9. Accessories & Others 4.2.9.1. Market Size and Forecast 4.3. Medium leather goods 4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Key Players Positioning

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.3.4. Leather Shoes 4.3.4.1. Market Size and Forecast 4.3.5. Handbags 4.3.5.1. Market Size and Forecast 4.3.6. Shoulder Bags 4.3.6.1. Market Size and Forecast 4.3.7. Document & Attach Cases 4.3.7.1. Market Size and Forecast 4.3.8. Others 4.3.8.1. Market Size and Forecast 4.4. Heavy leather goods 4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Key Players Positioning

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

4.4.4. Saddlery 4.4.4.1. Market Size and Forecast 4.4.5. Upholstery 4.4.5.1. Market Size and Forecast 4.4.6. Holster 4.4.6.1. Market Size and Forecast 4.4.7. Tooling & Leathercraft 4.4.7.1. Market Size and Forecast 4.4.8. Automotive 4.4.8.1. Market Size and Forecast



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer