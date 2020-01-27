UV Stabilizers Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2017 – 2025

The comprehensive report published by Persistence Market Research offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the UV Stabilizers Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the UV Stabilizers Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

As per the findings of the presented study, the UV Stabilizers Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the UV Stabilizers in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The report segregates the UV Stabilizers Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market. The competitive analysis of the UV Stabilizers Market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the UV Stabilizers Market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the UV Stabilizers Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the UV Stabilizers in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the UV Stabilizers Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the UV Stabilizers Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the UV Stabilizers Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the UV Stabilizers Market in terms of market share in 2019?

key players will continue to develop more efficient UV stabilizer based production technology for the consumers. Vendors in the market are focusing on the introduction of new and improved products to cater to increasing demand and keep pace with the competition in the market. Over the past few years, major players in the UV Stabilizers market also focused on strengthening its overall presence in China.

UV Stabilizers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The UV Stabilizers find their major application for the packaging of food & beverages and nonfood products across all parts of the globe. The ability of the UV stabilizers to impart retention properties to the packaging material to maintain quality and durability of packaging materials on exposure to sunlight, harsh climate conditions, and long-term durability is the major factor driving the UV stabilizers market. The UV protection required for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) fibers will also be one of important end use segment within packaging sector. The key factor driving global UV stabilizers market is rising for low cost raw materials such as plastic and wooden materials requiring coating of UV stabilizers for imparting high thermal stability. The consumption of the UV Stabilizers will also be driven by usage for manufacture ring of polymer water tanks and chemical tanks that require molded product to maintain tensile strength on exposure to UV radiations for long term. In the Asia-Pacific region, growing demand of consumer goods, significant growth of regional automotive sector will be the major factors for increasing demand of the UV stabilizers. The nickel quenchers are mainly used for agricultural film applications as they offer balance between UV protection and interaction with pesticides. The UV stabilizers enhance the features of nets used in agriculture that provide protection to the plants being kept inside the green house. The growing demand of greenhouse films globally is anticipated to play key role driving the UV stabilizers market in the coming years.

UV Stabilizers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the UV Stabilizers market can be segmented into:

HALS (Hindered Amine)

UV Absorber

Quenchers

On the basis of application, the UV Stabilizers market can be segmented into:

Packaging

Automotive

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastics

Others

UV Stabilizers Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global UV Stabilizers market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to witness notable growth in the demand of UV Stabilizers driven by growing application in the nanotechnology that will significant opportunity for industry participants in the developed regions. The APEJ is expected to register significant growth due to rapidly developing manufacturing base and increasing number of end user industry vertical players, in the developing economies such as China, Taiwan and India in this region. The MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

UV Stabilizers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global UV Stabilizers market include:

BASF SE

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Clariant AG

Solvay SA

Altana AG

Adeka Corporation

Addivant

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Lycus Ltd.

Mayzo, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends and Issues and Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

