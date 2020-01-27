Vascular Guidewires Market 2014, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2022

The global vascular guidewires market was valued at $1,051 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $1,610 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2022, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Vascular Guidewires market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27024

Growth Factors and Restraints

Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increase in geriatric population, demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rapid technological advancements in guidewires drive the market growth. However, risks and complications associated with guidewires, and availability of effective conventional treatment options restrict the market growth. Conversely, an increase in use of nitinol in vascular guidewires and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The worldwide Vascular Guidewires market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

The report segments the market based on product, coating type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into coronary guidewires and peripheral guidewires. Based on coating type, it is divided into hydrophilic coating, hydrophobic coating, and non-coated. The end-user segment is bifurcated into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).

Major players operating in the Vascular Guidewires market include:

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cook Medical, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

The Spectranetics Corporation

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key players are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Vascular Guidewires Market Key Segments:

BY PRODUCT

Coronary Guidewires

Peripheral Guidewires

BY COATING TYPE

Coated

Hydrophilic Coating

Hydrophobic Coating

Non-coated

BY END USER

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27024

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer