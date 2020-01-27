Waterproofing Chemicals Market to Reach Worth U.S$ 12,335.2 mn by the year 2024 – TMR

The world waterproofing chemicals market is characterized with a highly consolidated competitive market landscape, with five of the top companies holding around more than 85% of the overall market in the year 2015, as observed by Transparency Market Research in its recent report. These top five market players, namely Sika AG, Evonik Industries, The Dow Chemical Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and BASF SE account for strong market positions due to their extensive regional presence and product portfolios that spreads across a wide range of industrial applications. Market-oriented research and developments together with augmented emphasis on various emerging markets such as Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are anticipated to bolster growth prospects of potential competitors in the years to come.

The world market for waterproofing chemicals is marked with the presence of several established market players, such as Mapei SpA, RPM International Inc., H.B. Fuller, Akzo Nobel NV, MUHU (China) Construction Chemicals, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Liquipel LLC, Evonik Industries, Archroma Management LLC, and so on. These market participants are focusing on their expansion in the various emerging economies of the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

TMR estimates that taking revenue in consideration, the market was earlier valued at around U.S$ 7,948.4 mn in the year 2015 and is estimated reach a market valuation of around U.S$ 12,335.2 mn by the year 2024, thereby expanding at a healthy growth rate of 5.1% of CAGR in between the year 2016 to 2024.

Asia Pacific is Estimated to Lead the Market

The geographies of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe have emerged as the crucial regional markets for the waterproofing chemicals. Amongst all of these regions, Asia Pacific has obtained the leading position and is expected to continue with its supremacy over the next few years. The substantial rise in the building and construction activities and the soaring number of smart city projects in various countries, such as India, Singapore, and New Zealand are the major factors that are driving the progress of the said market in the region of Asia Pacific..

Amongst other regions, the region of Middle East and Africa is emerging as the most lucrative one for the world market for waterproofing chemicals, owing to the increasing expansion of the refining capacities of a large number of refineries in the said region.