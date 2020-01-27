Web Application Firewall Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Global Web Application Firewall Market to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2025.Global Web Application Firewall Market valued approximately USD 2.25 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Web application firewall is a hardware or software solution developed to control and monitor network traffic on web-enabled applications. This firewall establishes a relatively secure barrier between the system and the external environment. It provides web protection at the application layer of the open system interconnection model from many attacks types, such as XSS, SQL injection, cross-site scripting, DT, and RFI. WAF identifies and blocks attempts to exploit known web application vulnerabilities by shortening the window of exposure, while patches are thoroughly tested and deployed.

The regional analysis of Global Web Application Firewall Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The North America web application firewall market generated the highest revenue in 2016, attributed to rise in number of security breaches and government regulations related to IT security is expected to stimulate government organizations and companies to enhance their data security infrastructure, which is expected to support the security appliance market growth. The Asia-Pacific web application firewall market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the presence of untapped demands and surge in need for better application security solutions.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

*Hardware Appliances

*Virtual Appliances

*Cloud-Based

By Service:

*Professional Services

*Managed Services

By Organization Size:

*SMEs

*Large Enterprise

By Industry Vertical

*Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

*Retail

*IT & Telecommunication

*Government and Defence

*Healthcare

*Energy and Utilities

*Education

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Akamei, Barracuda, Citrix., Cloud Flare, Denyall, Ergon Informatik., F5 Network, Fortinet, Radware, Trustwave, Nsfocus and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Web Application Firewall Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

