This report studies the Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

A building energy management system (BEMS) is a computer-based system that monitors and controls a building’s electrical and mechanical equipment such as lighting, power systems, heating, and ventilation. The BEMS is connected to the building’s service plant and back to a central computer to allow control of on/off times for temperatures, lighting, humidity, etc. Cables connect various series of hubs around the building to a central supervisory computer where building operators can control the building. The building energy management software provides control functions, monitoring, and alarms, and allows the operators to enhance building performance.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The prospect BEMS can offer for energy savings is mostly unexploited today, as several building owners and operators are unaware of how the data driven optimizations can diminish the energy consumption. The most energy consuming areas in the building are HVAC systems, office equipment, catering, fan, pumps, and controls. The energy consumption in building facilities, which encompasses mainly the usage of fossil fuels, adds to the increasing air pollution with adverse impacts on public health and is also instrumental in damaging the environment. Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels cause global warming and eventually result in climate change. Other damaging emissions include oxides of sulphur and nitrogen, which cause acid rain. The main benefits that are incurred by BEMS are cost saving, reduction in fossil fuel consumption, balanced environment, and exemption from stringent regulation and tax benefits.

Some of the factors driving the market include the increased usage of smart grid services, enhanced brand or public image, green building incentives, and national energy security. However, the market growth rate is hindered by factors, such as split incentives, limited budgets and financial solutions, uncertainty about the amount of savings, and limited expertise among others.

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ABB Ltd., Azbil Corporation, BuildingIQ, Inc., C3 IoT, Cylon Controls Ltd., Daikin, Daintree Networks, Echelon Corporation, Ecova, Inc., EnerNOC, Inc., eSight Energy, FirstFuel Software, Inc., General Electric, GridPoint, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Johnson Controls, Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Optimum Energy LLC, Powerhouse Dynamics, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, SkyFoundry LLC, Verisae, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

