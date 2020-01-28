Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Set to take Giant Positive Leap | American Express, CardLogix, MasterCard, Visa

Smart Cards are the pocket size cards which can be embedded with an integrated circuit. Also called a chip card, integrated circuit card(ICC). Additionally, in the banking and payment industry, smart cards acts will as electronic wallets. Furthermost, Smart card can be used as identification cards, authentication cards in schools, healthcare industries. Fueling growth in cashless transactions will boost global banking and payment smart cards market. Banking industry needed highly secure verification and authentication technology which can provide by the smart cards system.

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Morpho (Fance), Oberthur Technologies (France), American Express (United States), MasterCard (United States), Visa (United States), DataCard (United States), CPI Card Group Inc. (United States), CardLogix Corporation (United States), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany) and Infineon Technologies (Germany).

According to AMA, the Global 2018-2025 Banking and Payment Smart Cards market is expected to see growth rate of 9.0%.

Market Drivers

Fueling Growth in Cashless Transactions

Market Trend

Adoption of technology such as Ru pay, Visa, and MasterCard

Restraints

Lack of Trust in Electronic Payments Due to Fraud and Misuse

Opportunities

Acceptance of Smart Cards for Business Strategies

Challenges

High Deployment and Maintenance Cost

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

Om 3rd August 2018, Entrust Datacard acquired CensorNet for increasing features of authentication for reducing frauds, On 20th Feb 2018, Infineon has acquired Merus Audio for use technology such as leading-edge Class-D Audio amplifier portfolio which is very demanding in various applications. and On 12th November 2018, Infineon Technologies AG acquired Siltectra GmbH for an innovative technology (Cold Split) to work on crystal material efficiently and with minimal loss of material.

OT-Morpho has launched of MorphoTop Slim which is used for capturing finger Prints.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Contact-based Smart Cards, Contactless Smart Cards), Application (Financial Applications, Communications Applications, Government Programs, Information Security, Physical Access Control, Transportation, Retail and Loyalty, Healthcare, Student Identification), Compnant (Hardware, Software, Service)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Banking and Payment Smart Cards market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Banking and Payment Smart Cards

Chapter 4: Presenting the Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Banking and Payment Smart Cards market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

