Cladding Panels Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

The word cladding means protection or cover over a material or structure. Cladding panels are construction materials that form a coating over a building wall to protect it from harmful weather and atmospheric heat. A cladding panel consists of multiple layers to protect a wall from damage. Apart from providing protection to building walls these panels also increase the outer attractiveness of a building.

A prominent feature of cladding panels is to protect a building wall from fire. Thus fire-retardant cladding panels are increasingly used. Rise in demand for non-combustible cladding panels are increasing across the world. For example, ROCKWOOL Ltd. a U.K. based cladding panel manufacturer is increasing production of its non-combustible cladding panels. Rise in construction of residential and commercial establishments is increasing the demand for cladding panel. This in turn, is expected to boost the market in the near future.

Based on product type, the global cladding panels market can be bifurcated into aluminum composite panel (ACP) and other types of cladding panel such as wood cladding panel, and non-combustible cladding panel. Aluminum composite panels are expected to account for a prominent market share in the global market. In terms of end-use, the market can be segregated into residential and commercial. Based on distribution channel, the global cladding panels market can be segmented into online channel and offline channel.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66770

In terms of region, the global cladding panels market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a major region for the cladding panels market during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to account for a major share of the market in North America from 2019 to 2027, followed by Canada. Residential and commercial building construction in rising the U.S. A trend seen in the U.S. housing market is the rising demand for multi-family buildings. Thus rise in building construction is increasing the demand for cladding panels in the U.S. and other countries in the region.

Europe held a significant share of the global cladding panels market. Germany, the U.K., and France are major countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace. China is expected to be a major country for the market not only in Asia Pacific, but also across the world. India is also a significant market for cladding panel in Asia Pacific. China and India are growing economies in the region. Rise in construction in China and India, residential and commercial, increase in disposable income, and changing life preference among consumers are increase the demand for cladding panels, as these provide protection to the building wall and increase the esthetics of the building walls. Japan and South Korea are other key countries for the market in the region.

Request To Access Market Data Cladding Panels Market

GCC is projected to account for a major share of the cladding panels market in Middle East & Africa. Rise in construction in the UAE and Saudi Arabia is increasing the demand for cladding panels in GCC. South Africa is a major country for the market in Middle East & Africa. The cladding panels market in South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Brazil is a prominent country for the cladding panels market in South America and is likely to dominate the market in the region during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the global cladding panels market include Xella Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Fangda new materials (jiangxi) Co.Ltd, Seven International Sdn Bhd, American Building Technologies Inc., Valcan Ltd, Almaxco, Likeair Architectural Pty Ltd, Wenzhou Jixiang Composite Panel Co.,Ltd., and Aludecor Lamination Pvt. Ltd.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer