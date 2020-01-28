Customer Care BPO Market Future Innovation Ways, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast By 2027

The global Customer Care BPO Market valued at US$ 18.11 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 30.40 Bn by 2027.

The growing customer-centric businesses, the demand for cost-efficient, and value-added services are increasing. It is essential to provide the best customer service to all the customers, including new, existing, and potential customers. Businesses are opting for outsourced customer care service to serve customers more effectively. Customer care BPO helps companies in various ways such as reduce operational cost, reduce workforce, gain competitive advantage, increase cross-selling & up-selling, increase customer loyalty & retention, build brand reputation, increase overall profitability, and others.

Get Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005602/

Global Customer Care BPO Market –Company Profiles

Alorica Inc,

Arvato Ag,

Atento S.A,

Comdata Group,

Concentrix Corporation,

Sitel Group,

SYkes Enterprises, Incorporated

Teletech Holdings

Teleperformance

Webhelp

The cost advantage offered by customer care BPO is one of the key reasons, which impacts the need for customer care BPO services. It significantly reduces the cost of the organization by providing support and services to the customers. The customer care BPO enables the work to be done at low cost and in an efficient way. Moreover, the company does not have to make investments in infrastructure. Customer care BPO also enables to save cost on recruitment and training. With the increasing need for cost-cutting to run the business significantly, companies are opting for customer care BPO and are impacting the customer care BPO market growth positively.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005602/

Over the years, customer care BPO services are providing cost-effective services to their customers. To offer enhanced services to its customer in the competitive customer care BPO market, vendors are implanting various technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation) and AI (artificial intelligence). The RPA has profoundly impacted the entire BPO service. RPA brings cost-effectiveness, high speed with enhanced efficiency in customer service. Along with call center services, vendors offer real-time analysis and insights based on customer data. Vendors have a tremendous opportunity to serve customers by implementing these new technologies along with the service portfolio.

The Customer Care BPO Market is segmented based on BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Transport & Logistics, Media & Communication, and Automotive. The IT & telecom industry is expected to dominate the customer care BPO market in 2018. Customer care in the IT & Telecom sector demands an advanced customer engagement model for offering digital and Omnichannel customer care to satisfy the customer efficiently at reduced costs. The subscribers of the telecom companies are expecting a network that scales to their needs and offers innovative services. Therefore, telecommunication industries are highly investing in customer care services to solve and meet customer satisfaction.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005602/

Strategic Insights

Many well-known, as well as third-party service providers, are present in the customer care BPO market to provide various types of customized services to its customers. The larger firms are adopting the strategy of acquiring and collaborating with various companies to enhance its capabilities and expand its footprint in different geographies. Few of the recent developments are listed below:

2018: Comdata Group announced the completion of the acquisition of CCA International (CCAI), France leading player in customer experience outsourcing.

2017: Teletech announced the acquisition of BPO firm Motif, with this acquisition Teletech enhance its capabilities to permit its clients to build engagement with their customers by safeguarding online interactions with safety and protection from fraud. This also helped the company to expand its footprint in India.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer