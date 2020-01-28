Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2025

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) are devices used to capture diesel particulates, thus preventing their release into the atmosphere. DPF is ideally suited to control the solid fraction of diesel particulates due to its particle deposition mechanism. This includes elemental carbon and related black smoke emission. DPF captures particle emission by a combination of filtration mechanism methods such as inertial deposition, diffusional deposition, or flow line interception. Particulates collected are removed on a continuous or periodic basis through thermal regeneration. DPF is highly effective in controlling solid particulate emission including solid particulate matter. However, it may exhibit limited or total ineffectiveness when dealing with liquid fractions of particulate matter emissions including Soluble Organic Fraction (SOF) and sulfate particulates. In order to surmount this, major manufacturers are incorporating additional functional components compatible with ultra-low sulfur fuels.

In general, diesel engine exhibits better fuel economy over gasoline engine and helps in reducing CO2 emission. The technology to further reduce NOx and particulate matter in diesel engine exhaust needs to be improved in order to meet the stringent emission norms to control vehicular exhaust. A conventional Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system, comprising Diesel DPF (DOC), a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), and urea-SCR catalyst. Implementation of stringent emission regulations has resulted in the development of SCR system with larger volume. This, in turn, has increased the cost. In order to overcome this, an SCR catalyst coated on DPF has been proposed. An SCR/DPF system has lower volume and cost compared to the conventional SCR system. This technology upgrade techniques undertaken by major OEMs, auto manufacturers, and related suppliers is a key factor driving the DPF market.

Increase in population, rapid rate of urbanization, and rise in purchase power parity have led to the development of large number of roads and automotive vehicles. Furthermore, particles derived from various sources, ranging from the burning of fossil fuels and forest fires to road and vehicle wear, are detrimental to human health. They affect the respiratory tract and the cardiovascular system. This has compelled governments to enact stringent legislations in Europe and North America. Implementation of strict legislations, increase in environmental concerns, and growth in the automotive industry are the major drivers of the DPF market.

Rise in usage of diesel automobiles is another factor propelling the DPF market. A diesel engine delivers better mileage than gasoline engine; hence, it is cost effective. Thus, vehicles are operated on diesel engines for large-scale transportation of goods or people. DPF fitted with such engines is estimated to help achieve the fixed emission standards. However, rise in trend of using battery electric vehicles (BEV), which contribute significantly to diesel engine usage, is likely to hamper the DPF market.

Based on application, the market for DPF can be classified into passenger cars, commercial vehicle, trucks and buses, and off-highway vehicles. Based on type, the DPF market can be divided into cordierite DPF, Silicon Carbide (SiC) DPF, and others. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global DPF market in the near future. Economy of countries such as India and China has been growing.

These countries are projected to witness an increase in trade. Furthermore, rise in population of these countries is anticipated to boost the demand for vehicles for transportation purposes. Demand for diesel engines is likely to be higher, as it is more economic than gasoline engine. This, in turn, is projected to propel the demand for diesel, which is estimated to create a lucrative opportunity for the DPF market. North America and Europe are anticipated to be major regions of the DPF market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the implementation of strict emission standards to curb automotive air pollution in these regions.

Key players operating in the DPF market are MANN+HUMMEL, Delphi, Donaldson Company Inc., and Tenneco.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer