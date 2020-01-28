Direct Thermal Labels Market Size To Expand Significantly By The End Of Forecast Period

Global Direct Thermal Labels Market

Labels are an essential packaging accessory widely used across major industries. Direct thermal labels are one such type of labels which finds major application in food and beverages, retail, electronics and industrial goods. The direct thermal labels has a specially coated layer which gets chemical activated after application of heat through the print head of the printer. Direct thermal labels do not require transfer ribbon, toner or ink. The direct thermal labels are used across a variety of applications such as in shipping labels, event ticketing, retail bills or receipts and many other such applications. End users of direct thermal labels market, especially in food and beverages and consumer goods sector are in search of low cost solutions such as direct thermal labels.

Global Direct Thermal Labels Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global direct thermal labels market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, thanks to the increasing adoption of direct thermal labels in food and beverages industry. Healthy growth in food and beverages industry is anticipated to be the major growth driver for the global direct thermal labels market over the forecast period also. Direct thermal labels are cost effective as no ink, toner or transfer ribbon is required which makes it comparatively cheap for end users in retail and consumer goods sector looking for economical solutions, ultimately driving the global direct thermal labels. Furthermore, rapid growth of e-commerce in emerging economies is also estimated to be a key driver for the growing demand in the direct thermal labels market. However, as the direct thermal labels are not durable especially when exposed to outdoors or harsh conditions. Hence, durability of direct thermal labels is anticipated to be the major restraint for the global direct thermal labels market.

Furthermore, decreasing cost of direct thermal printers in major markets of Asia is anticipated to create new opportunities for the direct thermal labels manufacturers to expand in developing markets. Moreover, growing end use sectors and applications of direct thermal labels as a low cost alternative to the conventional labelling solutions is also creating new opportunities for the label manufacturers.

Global Direct Thermal Labels Market: Segmentation

On the basis of face stock material direct thermal labels market is segmented as paper and plastic. Plastic segment of the global direct thermal labels market is further segmented as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. On the basis of type of end use the global direct thermal labels market is segmented food & beverages, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and others. The retail industry is anticipated to register highest growth. Moreover food and beverages industry is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period especially in Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Global Direct Thermal Labels Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region the global direct thermal labels market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Asia pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market owing to the robust growth in consumer goods and food and beverages sector. Followed by Europe, North America is anticipated to grow at healthy growth rate. However, Europe is anticipated to register moderate growth in terms of value. Latin America and Middle East & Africa both collectively anticipated to registered slower growth, still growing manufacturer and investor confidence in end use industries in the region is anticipated to create new opportunities for the global direct thermal labels market.

Global Direct Thermal Labels Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global direct thermal labels market are:

