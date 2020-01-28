Edge AI Software Market – Global Industry Study, Trends, Overview, Insights And Outlook 2019-2025
The edge AI software tools are a combination of Machine Learning (ML) and edge computing technology, and automatically turns raw data into events, insights, and predictions, without big data and costly analysis. The software tools that are being offered in the edge AI software market are in the form of Software Development Kits (SDKs) and frameworks, which allow users to integrate AI capabilities in the application software.
In 2018, the global Edge AI Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Edge AI Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Google
Microsoft
AWS
Nutanix
TIBCO
Octonion
SWIM.AI
Imagimob
Anagog
Foghorn Systems
XNOR.AI
Bragi
Invision.AI
Tact.ai
Veea Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software Tools
Software Platforms
Market segment by Application, split into
Autonomous Vehicles
Access Management
Video Surveillance
Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance
Telemetry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Edge AI Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Edge AI Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
