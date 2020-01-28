Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Top Impacting Factors To Growth Of The Industry By 2027

The Europe all-in-one modular data center market accounted for US$ 548.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 3,821.1 Mn in 2027.

Scalability is a key strategy to conserve capital by paying what is required and when it is required for the business. In the early 2000’s it was observed that when oversized data center were built for an IT load that was never materialized. All-in-one modular data center can be easily ‘stepped and repeated’ to accommodate growth in IT business as the need for more compute arises. Once the all-in-one modular data center are fully utilized, another one can be deployed in the different or same facility depending on the available space, electrical, and bandwidth capacity. The features such as standardized, prefabricated nature, smaller kW increments make all-in-one modular data center highly scalable solution compared to traditional purpose-built data center. Factors such as high scalability and reliability are driving the growth of all-in-one modular data center market.

The all-in-one modular data center market is witnessing huge demand for hyper-converged and compact all-in-one modular data center. Vendors have a huge opportunity with the increasing customer’s demand. Hyper-converged refers to the integration of computing, storage, and networking resources into a single package. When all these parts are integrated as a single solution, it improves the speed of deployment for the entire all-in-one modular data centers. Additionally, it also improves the IT reliability, and the amount of physical space occupied is reduced because the converged stack is designed as a single solution from the ground up. there is some compaction in relation to hyper-converged IT, the compaction is the result of technological improvements in IT equipment. Data storage has also seen significant compaction, especially with the advent of solid state drives. All of this compaction in footprint, with simultaneous improvement in performance, has made it possible for a single rack of servers to process the same IT workload.

The Europe all-in-one modular data center market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the all-in-one modular data center market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the Europe all-in-one modular data center market further. For instance, The Strategic Policy Forum on Digital Entrepreneurship was initiated by the European Commission in the year 2014. During the second year mandate of the forum, the main objective was to shape the vision for the digital transformation of the European industry. Europe has a leading position in many of the manufacturing as well as service industries. Therefore, the government is making an initiative for supporting the digital transformation of these industries to maintain its leading position in different industries in the world. The all-in-one modular data center market is highly competitive with the presence of some of the prominent players which hold the major share of the all-in-one modular data center market.

The all-in-one modular data center market by customized container types is segmented into standard 20 ft. Container module, standard 40 ft. Container module, and other customized container modules. Standard 20 feet all-in-one modular datacenters are advanced, naval container, waterproof, and vandalism protected. Its standard dimensions are 20 feet made of reinforced corrugated steel with internal and external anticorrosive treatment for indoor and outdoor conditions. The container includes racks up to 16 with 42 units in each. The maximum power for each server rack is 20kW. Additionally, vendors design movable racks in order to facilitate maintenance. The initial PUE ratio of such solution is 1, 3; it depends on the type of coolant used in the system.

The overall Europe all-in-one modular data center market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe all-in-one modular data center market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the Europe all-in-one modular data center market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Europe region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe all-in-one modular data center industry. Some of the players present in the all-in-one modular data center market are Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Bladeroom Group Ltd, Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Flexenclosure AB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Active Power, Inc., and NTT Communications Corporation among others.

