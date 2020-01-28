Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Potential Growth, Analysis, Strategies and Forecast 2019-2025
An integrated facility management system is an information technology (IT) based fiscal and financial management system which is use by many private firms, public firms and government entities to commence, spend and supervise their financial statement. It also commences and handles their expenditure, and supervises and reports their financial activities. The various services under this include as design and integration, data migration, deployment, consultancy and managed services.
The growing economy and increasing manufacturing industries in emerging economies such as India, China and Brazil is driving the wide adoption of integrated facility management in this region, moreover the global integrated facility market is offering good return on investment (ROI). Moreover the technological advancements in cloud computing is expected to boost the market in the coming time.
In 2018, the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2038876
This report focuses on the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Archibus
Ca Technologies
Esri
General Electric
IBM
Johnson Controls, Inc.
Manhattan Software
Oracle Corporation
SAP AG
Siemens AG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Asset management and space management
Project management
Real estate portfolio management and lease administration
Energy management and environment sustainability management
Maintenance management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)
Public sector and utilities
Aerospace and defense
Telecommunication
Manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics
Real estate and infrastructure
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2038876
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer