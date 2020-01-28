Mezcal Market Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size,Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2027 With Key Players Such as Alipús USA, Caskers, Del Maguey Vida, El Silencio Holdings, INC.

The Mezcal market to Mezcal sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Mezcal market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Mezcal is a distilled spirit made from some 30 different types of agaves. The most common agave varieties used in the production of Mezcal are tepeztate, espadín, tobaziche, arroqueño, and tobalá. It is indigenous to the Mexican region of Oaxaca and is widely consumed in Mexico. Its growing popularity has also attracted the attention of alcohol connoisseurs around the world. It is sometimes used as a substitute for tequila in cocktails like Palomas and Margaritas. Mezcal is produced in earthen pits lined with lava rocks and filled with wood and charcoal before being distilled in clay pots. Large scale mezcal manufacturers have adopted modern techniques for the production of mezcal. However artisanal mezcal manufacturers continue methods of producing mezcal.

In the recent years consumption of mezcal has seen a rise as more and more consumers are preferring mezcal over alcoholic drinks such as tequilla owing to availability of range of flavors. There is also a considerable demand for artisinal mezcal for its charred and smoky flavor. The rise in club culture in urban areas around the world is responsible for the growing consumption of alcoholic beverages such as mezcal. The proliferation of clubs, lounges, and bars and the spread of night life culture in Asia has been attributed to an increase in consumption of alcoholic beverages such as Mezcal. Rising disposable income, demand for exotic brands of alcohol, and growing western influence in countries such as China and India is anticipated to propel the growth of the global mezcal market in the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Alipús USA, Caskers, Del Maguey Vida, El Silencio Holdings, INC., Ilegal Mezcal, Mezcal Vago, Old Town Tequila, Pernod Ricard, Rey Campero, Mezcal Amores

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Mezcal industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and Mezcal are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The global mezcal market is segmented on the basis of concentrate, product, and sales channel. On the basis of concentrate, the mezcal market is segmented into, 100% tequilla, and mix tequilla. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into, Mezcal Joven, Mezcal Reposado, Mezcal Anejo, and Others. Based on sales channel, the global mezcal market is segmented into, speialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online, and others.

The Mezcal market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Mezcal Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Mezcal market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Mezcal Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer