Military Vehicle and Aircraft Protection Systems Market Size by Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Industry Forecast By 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Military Vehicle & Aircraft Protection Systems – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global military vehicle & aircraft protection systems market is expected to reach US$ 4.92 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of total market share, followed by Europe.

The growth in the North America region is highly attributed to the growing year on year expenditure in the defense sector by the regions led to the procurement of combat vehicles and aircrafts last year, this had a significant impact on the vehicle and aircraft armor retrofitting market in North American market. In addition, the region house numerous manufactures in the market for military vehicle and aircraft protection system, thereby increasing the interest among the end users to procure the advanced protection solutions.

The manufacturers of military vehicle & aircraft protection systems are partnering with various other manufacturers or software companies in order to design, develop advanced technology products. Sometimes partnerships also include modification and improvement of capabilities, which increase the adoption rate of these protection systems. In June 2018, BAE Systems and Patria selected RUAG Australia to manufacture the advanced high-level protection for their Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle (CRV) the AMV35. The agreement substantially boosts Australia’s capability in the area of advanced protection solutions and means ballistic armor for the AMV35 will be manufactured in Australia by Australians. Additionally, the growth of military vehicle & aircraft protection systems market is highly influenced by the significant rise in retrofitting activities among the defense forces. Several companies are offering the military forces to assemble RPG nets on the land vehicles in order to protect the vehicle from RPG hit. Similarly, various companies are providing the military forces with various types of reactive armors, and aircraft armor.

Military vehicle & aircraft protection systems market, based on the vehicle armor type, is segmented into RPG nets and reactive armor. The global military vehicle & aircraft protection system market by vehicle armor type was led by reactive armor segment. The various types of reactive armors available to the military forces include explosive reactive armor (ERA), self-limiting explosive reactive armor (SLERA), non-explosive reactive armor (NxRA), and non-energetic reactive armor (NERA). The reactive armors attached to the main battle tanks facilitates in defeating the incoming threats by the usage of High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warheads.

Key findings of the study:

Europe is anticipated to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2018 – 2025, registering a growth rate of 3.7%.

Based on the vehicle armor type, reactive armor segment dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Countries in Europe region namely France and Russia are experiencing significant rise procurement of military vehicle & aircraft protection systems in the recent scenario, and the two countries are also expected to create enough market space for military vehicle & aircraft protection systems market.

Europe also held the second largest market share in 2017. For the year 2017, the Europe accounted for nearly 20% of the global military expenditure, which amounted to US$ 342 Bn. However, the total spending by Europe was about 2.2% lesser than in 2016. From 2016 to 2017, the military spending in Central Europe had increased by 12%, and in fell substantially in Eastern Europe by nearly 18%, and in Western Europe the spending increased by 1.7%. Some of the major spenders in European provinces include France, U.K, Germany and Italy. The increased spending in the Central as well as Western Europe is majorly driven by the increasing threat from the Russian activities, due to which the countries belonging to Eastern and Western parts of Europe have realized the need for up-gradation of their military capabilities. These capabilities also included retrofitting and updating of the armored vehicles and aircrafts with protections systems such as RPG Net and other armor protection systems.

The military vehicle & aircraft protection systems market is experiencing a steady growth rate over the periods, as the defense forces in the developed countries such as the US, the UK, Russia and China among others are incorporating these upgrades into their military ground vehicles as well as fighter aircrafts. The military vehicle & aircraft protection systems market consists of established companies as well as new entrants, who invest substantial amounts and time to design and develop technologically enhanced, and advanced material types and robust systems in order to satisfy the client’s requirement. The military vehicle & aircraft protection systems market is a consolidated market with number of players operating in the field. The major companies operating in the market includes AmSafe Bridport, Plasan, RUAG AG, General Dynamics Ordnance & Tactical Systems, and Ensign- Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company. Also, QinetiQ North America, TenCate Advanced Armor, MDT Armor, Rheinmetall AG, and MKU Limited are some other important players in the military vehicle & aircraft protection systems market

