Summary of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market: A mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), virtual network operator (VNO), or mobile other licensed operator (MOLO), is a wireless communications services provider that does not own the wireless network infrastructure over which it provides services to its customers.

The Asia Pacific and MEA regions are projected to experience a significant growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific regional market was valued at USD 4.62 billion in 2017. due to rapid growth of the telecom services industry in this region. Moreover, emerging economies, such as India, Vietnam, Myanmar, and China, are putting efforts in expanding and modernizing their telecommunication services. Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, Singapore, and Philippines, are also estimated to contribute substantially to the region’s expansion over the forecast period.

Countries with advanced cellular networks, such as Japan, Malaysia, and Australia, are expected to play a major role in the expansion of the Asia Pacific regional market. For instance, in Japan, MVNOs offer services, such as remote management of vending machines, online gaming, M2M, and surveillance. They also provide voice-controlled services in security applications and patient monitoring in the healthcare industry. Europe and North America are projected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to favorable regulatory framework.

However, aggressive pricing strategies followed by MVNO have cannibalized growth opportunities in Europe, specifically in Spain and Austria. Countries, such as U.K., Germany, and Netherlands, are projected to have a positive impact on the region’s growth over the forecast period. Data services are expected to be the key services for regional expansion. Favorable regulatory policies and active MNO support are anticipated to drive the Latin America and MEA regional markets.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ Reseller

⦿ Service Operator

⦿ Full MVNO

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market for each application, including-

⦿ Customer service

⦿ Billing support systems

⦿ Marketing

⦿ Sales personnel

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

