Northrop Grumman to name Cygnus space ship after first African American space explorer

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

The first African American picked as a space explorer has a naming remembrance of a space station payload pod set to lift off during Black History Month.

The 13th Northrop Grumman Cygnus space ship inaugurated for Robert Henry Lawrence Jr., who received selection for the United States Air Force’s Manned Orbiting Laboratory (MOL) operation in 1967. The ‘S.S. Robert Henry Lawrence ‘plans to lift off to the International Space Station on top of a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport as NASA’s Wallops Flight Amenity situated in Virginia on 9 of the coming month (February).

Northrop Grumman is full of pride to name the NG-13 Cygnus space ship after previous space explorer Robert Henry Lawrence Jr. Day (20 January). The staff members picked on Major Lawrence in the decency of his prominent place in the past as the first African American space explorer.

Lawrence soared experiment air travels since he was a skilled pilot with a doctorate in physical chemistry. These skills later aided to

