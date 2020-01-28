Pharmacovigilance Market to show Tremendous Growth by 2027 | Accenture, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Linical Accelovance, Cognizant, Covance Inc.

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Pharmacovigilance Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Increasing cases of adverse drug reactions and increasing consumption of drugs across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the pharmacovigilance market during the forecast period. Moreover, shift in outsourcing of various activities among pharmaceutical and life science sector is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market.

Key Players

1. Accenture

2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

3. Linical Accelovance

4. Cognizant

5. Covance Inc.

6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

8. ICON plc

9. Capgemini (IGATE Corporation)

10. Novartis AG

Global Pharmacovigilance Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Pharmacovigilance (PV) is defined as the science and activities relating to the detection, assessment, understanding and prevention of adverse effects or any other drug-related problem. Pharmacovigilance plays a significant role in pharmaceutical and biotechnological sectors in designing of drugs and their interactions. The pharmacovigilance involves collecting information from healthcare providers and patients to know about the hazards associated with medications.

Pharmacovigilance Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

