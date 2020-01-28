Raisins Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2019 to 2027 with Top Prominent Players like AKRODRIA, GEOBRES NEMEAN CURRANTS AND SULTANA RAISINS S.A, LION RAISINS

The Raisins market to Raisins sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Raisins market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Raisins are grapes that are dehydrated in the sun or a dehydrator. They have purple, brown, golden or yellowish color depending on the type and color of grape used. Golden raisins are mostly oven dried and often treated with chemicals such as sulfur dioxide to retain their characteristic golden color. The appeal of golden raisins makes it the preferred raisin in many savory dishes. They also have the highest antioxidants and phenolic content than most grapes and sun dried raisins making them a healthy snack option. Raisins are densely packed with vitamins such as Vitamin C, Vitamin B-6, folate, pantothenic acid, riboflavin, niacin, and thiamine. It is also rich in minerals such as iron, zinc, potassium, sodium, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorous. The health giving benefits of raisins is expected to garner significant demand for raisins.

A growing trend of including raisins in the diet has been witnessed in the recent years. Raisins are seen as a less expensive super foods and are used to add sweetness to oatmeals, or smoothies instead of corn syrup and sugar which are considered unhealthy. They are also sprinkled on salads and rice dishes in many Middle East countries. Organic raisins are gaining popularity in the recent years as the demand for naturally produced fruits and dry fruits is on the rise. The ice cream industry is a significant consumer of dry fruits such as raisins. Robust growth of the ice cream industry is anticipated to support the growth of the raisin industry during the forecast period. However, raisins contain high amounts of sugars in the form of glucose and fructose. They can contain upto 70% sugars by weight.

The global raisins market is segmented on the basis of product type, nature, end user, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the raisins market is segmented into, natural seedless, golden seedless, black currant, sultana, muscat, and monukka. On the basis of nature, the market is bifurcated into, organic and conventional. Based on end-user industry, the global raisins market is segmented into, food industry, food service providers, and households. On the basis of distribution channel, the raisins market has been segmented into supermarket and hypermarket, convenience stores, online, and others.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer