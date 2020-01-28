Sirolimus Market is Projected To Reach A Worth of US$304.08 mn by 2027

The sirolimus market is expected to witness major growth in the near future, as a key factor limiting its growth – low number of organ donations – is witnessing a major reversal. Rising awareness about organ donation resulted in record kidney donations in countries like the UK, and US last year. The effective application of sirolimus in decreasing the rejection possibilities of kidney transplant will likely drive growth for the market in near future.

The market registered a valuation of US$ 285.00 mn in 2018. It will likely reach a valuation of US$304.08 mn by 2027, expanding at a notable CAGR of 1.0%. According to the National Kidney Foundation, currently, there are over 1, 20,000 people on the waiting list for a lifesaving organ transplant in the US. Among these, over 100,000 require a kidney transplant. The median wait time in the US for a kidney transplant is over 4 and a half years. Moreover, over 3,000 people are added to the waiting list each month.

Growing Support for Organ Donation Promises Robust Growth

Organ donation has been a major concern for healthcare sector in recent years. However, in 2019, the trend of low organ donation seems to have reversed. According to a survey by the Health Resources & Service Administration, 95% adults supported organ donations in 2019. Moreover, 58% signed up as donors to provide a new lease of life for patients. This can open significant opportunities for players in the sirolimus market. Currently, 20 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant. The numbers are staggering, yet due to low number of potential donors, and available circumstances, many patients continue to die even with the availability of a healthy treatment. The rising interest in organ donation shows similar trends globally with UK, and even rising awareness in countries like India promises robust growth for the sirolimus market in the near future.

Bio Printing Promises New Opportunities for Growth

While increasing organ donations is a promising sign for the growth of the market, 3D printing promises greater scales with new advancements in organ transplants. The technology combined with bio printing promises new transplant methods for hearts, kidneys, liver, cornea, and even bones. These developments are quite close to full-commercialization as well.

In 2017, researchers from University of Glasglow developed a new technique called ‘nanokicking’. The new method uses mineralized bone samples created with 3D printing to turn stem cells into 3D bone grafts. The grafts will likely undergo operation by early 2020. The growing development of supporting technologies like 3D printing, new promising horizons of personalised medicines, and implication of 3D printing for solving the key challenge of organ donation will likely drive major growth for the sirolimus market in the near future.

