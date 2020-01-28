Social Media Analytics Market Future Prospects 2025 | Salesforce, Oracle, GoodData, Digimind

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Social Media Analytics Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Social Media Analytics Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Social Media Analytics Market Definition: The terms social media is defined as a platform where a website or application is enabled by the users in order to participate in social networking activities such as creating, sharing, or exchanging information, ideas, and pictures/videos. Social media analytics is the process of collating data from blogs and social media websites and deriving meaningful business-related decisions. Social Media Analytics process includes all the software and analyzing tools that are used to analyze the unstructured data. It helps the user to create real-time reports measuring the performance of the company’s profile on social media websites. It (social media analytics) is used to gauge consumer behavior and formulate effective marketing strategies

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Salesforce (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Adobe Systems Incorporated (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), GoodData Corporation (United States), Brandwatch (UK), Clarabridge, Inc. (United States), Digimind (United States), Crimson Hexagon, Inc. (United States) and Sysomos (Canada)

Check Inside Story on Trending Factors with Regional Attention:

Social Media Analytics Ecosystem

Growing Brand Recognition due to Social Media

Increasing the Use of Social Media by Using Smartphones

Increase in the Number of Social Media Users

Lack of Awareness Regarding Social Media Analytics

lack of skilled Expertise on Social Media Analytics

Competitive Landscape:

Players profiled are Salesforce (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Adobe Systems Incorporated (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), GoodData Corporation (United States), Brandwatch (UK), Clarabridge, Inc. (United States), Digimind (United States), Crimson Hexagon, Inc. (United States) and Sysomos (Canada).

List of players also available in Coverage: Simply Measured, Inc. (United States) , Talkwalker Inc. (Luxembourg) , Unmetric Inc. (United States) , Netbase Solutions, Inc. (United States)

Market Scope Overview: by Type (Support and Maintenance, Consulting Services, Training and Education), Application (Customer Segmentation and Targeting, Multichannel Campaign Management, Competitor Benchmarking, Customer Behavioral Analysis, Marketing Measurement, Others), Component Type (Software, Services), Organization Type (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Technologies (Machine Learning, Big Data, Natural Language Processing (NLP))



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Social Media Analytics industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Social Media Analytics companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Social Media Analytics Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Social Media Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Social Media Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Social Media Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Social Media Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Social Media Analytics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Social Media Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

