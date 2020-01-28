Spray Bottles Market- Strong Applications, Emerging Trends And Future Scope

Global packaging industry has witnessed large scale transformation, which is not restricted to secondary and tertiary packaging, but also integrates primary packaging. Though, a dynamic innovation hasn’t been observed in terms of liquid dispensing for consumer or industrial products, and liquid administration for pharmaceutical industry, manufacturers and brand owners have optimized and incorporated the existing technologies for dispensing and administration applications.

Spray bottles is one such innovation for dispensing the liquid content in a concentrated stream. It is a miniature-sized demonstration of the basic principles of plumbing. Various material types are used for producing spray bottles which can be transparent or opaque in nature along with surface capabilities to be labelled, printed or hot stamped. Customization options are even available for a variety of these spray bottles and these customized bottles form a major segment of the spray bottles market.

Spray Bottles Market- Market Dynamics:

Availability of spray bottles for customization has been one of the noteworthy factor for the growth of spray bottles market. Customization allows bottles to be transformed into different shapes (slim, cylindrical, oblong, round), sizes and capacities. Emerging trend of DIY’s (Do It Yourself) encourages the industry to manufacture the product in a broad range for customers to utilize spray bottles for household purposes.

Manufacturers are increasingly providing spray bottles with child resistant closures to keep infants from accessing dangerous liquids. Due to its reliable quality to contain liquid contents without spillage or leakage, spray bottles market is expected to see demand from vast applications in the field of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, housekeeping, agricultural and industrial processes. Manufacturers are supplying spray bottles with innovative designs such as portable and ultra-thin spray bottles along with variety of closure systems for dispensing of liquid contents.

Spray Bottles Market- Market Segmentation:

The spray bottles market can be segmented on the basis of raw materials, sprayer types, shape of the bottle, capacity and also on the basis of its applications. On the basis of raw material used the spray bottles market can be segmented into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene and acrylic. Manufacturers of spray bottles are also finding options to supply bottles made of environment friendly materials.

As per sprayer types, the spray bottles market can be segmented into trigger sprayer, pistol grip sprayer and shoreline sprayer. Spray bottles technology has underwent advancements due to availability of cheaper plastics and production capabilities. Trigger sprayer are the most preferred spray bottle type as they offer convenience in usage and ease of handling.

On the basis of the shape, the spray bottles market can be segmented into the oval, oblong and round shapes. Spray bottles market can be segmented into different capacities ranging from 2ml spray bottles to 2L spray bottles. Spray bottles market have applications into automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, marine, healthcare, cosmetics and others.

However customization capabilities of manufacturers will allow spray bottles of custom design, shape, size and capacities emerge as a key segment in the market.

Spray Bottles Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the spray bottles market can be segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North American region dominate the market for spray bottles market due to high consumption and benchmark performance of various industries that have spray bottle applications. With rise in disposable income in countries including India and China, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate for the forecast period of 2016-2024. Due to various dispensing capacities the cosmetic industry will continue to have considerable demand for spray bottles market. The market will also see considerable investments being made by manufacturers in Latin American countries.

Spray Bottles Market- Key Players:

Some of the key players of spray bottles market are MJS Packaging, Delta Industries, Kaufman Container, Canyon Plastics Inc., Pack Logix, Paragon Packaging Inc., All American Containers Inc. and PB Packaging.

