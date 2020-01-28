Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Market Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue

Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Market: Overview

Nutrients are essential part of the diet and so are supplements. They are pro diet and are consumed to enrich the nutrient value of normal day to day food. Hence it becomes essential to display the information regarding the components present in the supplements by providing their nutrient value and composition to consumers in order to direct their diet plan as suggested by the physician or the nutritionist. Packaging of such supplements and nutritional products enables this function and the entire information is printed on the package for the consumers to get a broad idea of the product.

Communication of this information is carried out by the packaging and it has gained enormous traction since past couple of years. Moreover, packaging also performs a vital role in promoting brand image as well. Apart from these, it gives an aesthetic appeal to the product making it more presentable. Capsules, bottles, blisters, canisters, etc., are few of the packaging methods or means available for the nutrients and the supplements.

Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Market: Types and Applications

The packaging has several types which depends upon the volume and type of the supplement. The raw material used for the packaging are plastic and glass. In plastics, there are HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), PE (Polyethylene) and PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) plastic material that are used in packaging. The packaging also depends upon the end use and the capacity of the container which can be categorized into 1.5 liters, 2.5 to 3 liters, 4 liters, 5 liters and more than 5 liters. Now a days, packaging for the capacity of less than 5 liters is also available. There are various shapes available, to name a few, cubical, spherical, square gripper, square round, slim line and MPS. The supplements and nutrition packaging finds its applications mainly in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries.

Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Market: Growth Fuelling Aspects

Recently, there is a growing awareness of health consciousness. The rising trend of muscle and overall body building along with fitness among youth and middle aged people has triggered the use of supplements and nutrition in their everyday diet. Moreover, their increasing knowledge about nutrition and supplements demands the display of information on the supplement package with an aesthetic appeal. This has propelled the use of supplements and nutrition packaging and hence contributed to the growth of the market. To add to the contributing factors, changing lifestyle, increasing channel proliferations and self-directed consumers also play a vital role. The material used in the packaging of the supplements and nutrients improve the shelf life by protecting them from damage, adulteration and leak.

Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Market: Regional Landscape

The regional landscape coves North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Further North America is categorized into United States and Canada; Europe is divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is categorized into Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Nordic Countries, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg and rest of Western Europe. Eastern Europe is categorized into Russia, Poland and rest of Eastern Europe. APAC (Asia Pacific) is categorized into India, China, Australia, ASEAN and New Zealand. Japan is also considered in the regional analyses. Rest of the world includes Middle East, South Africa, GCC and rest of MEA. Latin America involves Brazil and Mexico.

Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Market: Competitive Analysis

The key companies competing in the supplements and nutrition packaging market are Alpha Packaging, Moluded Packaging Solutions Limited, Container and Packaging Supply Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Arizona Nutritional Supplements, Comar LLC. And Packacre Enterprises Limited.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer