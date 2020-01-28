Veggie Crisps Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2018 – 2026

The comprehensive report published by Persistence Market Research offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Veggie Crisps Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Veggie Crisps Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Veggie Crisps Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Veggie Crisps in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The report segregates the Veggie Crisps Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market. The competitive analysis of the Veggie Crisps Market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Veggie Crisps Market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Veggie Crisps Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Veggie Crisps in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Veggie Crisps Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Veggie Crisps Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2018 – 2026?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Veggie Crisps Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the Veggie Crisps Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Key Players

Some of the key players engaged in the business of veggie crisps market are BRAD'S PLANT BASED, LLC, Frito-Lay, Proper Crisps, FINN CRISP, Cofresh Snack Foods, Nims Fruit Crisps Limited, Bare Snacks, LesserEvil, Lam's Foods Inc., Yum Yum Chips, and others.

Global Veggie Crisps Market: Key Product Launches

Increasing consumer awareness, support from government organizations, and especially from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), food manufacturers and private label brands are more focused towards launching new products in the vegan food category. For instance,

For instance, in November 2018, U.K. based brand Fairfields Farm has launched Vegan Bacon & Tomato Crisp a vegan-friendly meat flavored crisps to appeal the range of customers looking for plant-based food products.

In June 2018, Bare Snacks launched a new line of veggie chips that are baked not fried, it includes Beet veggie chips, Carrot Veggie Chips, and Sweet Potato Veggie Chips

In 2017, Noberasco launched a new line of vegetable chips, a line of vegetable chips made from beets, sweet potatoes, peppers, carrots, and tomatoes.

In 2016, Nim’s Fruit Crisps launched air-dried veggie crisps, the three new varieties launched by the company are tomato-cucumber, pepper-courgette, and beet-parsni veggie crisps.

Brief Approach to Research

Our analysis will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the veggie crisps market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the veggie crisps market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends in veggie crisps market

Detailed value chain analysis of the veggie crisps market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study of veggie crisps market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants in veggie crisps market

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants in veggie crisps market

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in veggie crisps market

