Airlines Partner with Content Providers to Augment Revenues through In-flight Entertainment

Growing number of carriers of all sizes and hues world over are investing in complimentary in-flight entertainment system featuring a range of onboard entertainment experience, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). The global in-flight entertainment (IFE) market finds the airlines putting large hopes on the system to generate ancillary revenues and catapult them to better their competitive edge. Domestic passengers in particular are drawn toward these IFE systems. Those on international flight have been one of the key consumer cohorts in the global in-flight entertainment market are opening up new demand potential for growing array of in-flight video and audio libraries.

Deploying Scalable and Customizable Onboard Solutions Bellwether for Growth

Several airlines in the in-flight entertainment market are expected to bolster their on-board connectivity through collaborations with OTT providers. The move is helping help them offer onboard entertainment experience using passengers’ own devices. They are also partnering with video-on-demand platform providers for domestic flyers. Further, passengers are benefitting from the focus of airlines to aim for scalable and customizable onboard entertainment solutions. Over the past few years, especially in emerging economies, no-frill airlines have jumped on to the bandwagon by including in-flight entertainment options for their flyers.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33362

The global in-flight entertainment market was valued at US$3.5 bn in 2017 and is projected to clock an rise at CAGR of 12.7% from 2017 to 2022. The worth of the market is expected to reach US$6.4 bn by the end of this period.

Of the various components, hardware has emerged as the leading one in the global in-flight entertainment market and will contribute a revenue of US$3.4 bn by 2022-end. The growth is fueled by the efforts of airlines to deploy better consumer interface technologies and low-maintenance hardware. A case in point is seat-centric technology.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer